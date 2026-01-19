Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys stuns in plunging black dress

Carys Douglas is ringing in 2026 with a dose of wanderlust – and her latest Instagram post suggests she’s soaking up every sun-drenched minute.

The 22-year-old daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared a new carousel of travel snaps this week, captioned simply with a lotus emoji.

© Instagram Carys shared carefree vacation snaps

While she kept the location under wraps, the photos told their own story: warm weather, water views and a distinctly carefree mood.

In the first image, Carys smiles into the breeze, her hair tousled by the wind as she wears a black halterneck dress with a low neckline and open back, finished with delicate dangling earrings.

© Instagram The recent graduate is enjoying some down time

The second photo shifts the vibe, capturing her inside what appears to be a lively bar or club, with people dancing and mingling behind her. Another shot pulls back to reveal the setting – vivid blue water dotted with boats, framed by lush greenery that hints at a coastal escape.

The final image offered the clearest look at her outfit. Leaning casually against a railing, Carys glanced back over her shoulder as the sun dipped toward the horizon. The little black dress featured a deep V-neck, an open back and a subtle clasp detail at the front.

© WireImage Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

The frame cut off just below her waist, leaving it unclear whether the look doubled as swimwear, but the styling felt perfectly suited to golden hour by the water.

Fans and friends were quick to fill the comments with praise, calling her "stunning," "so lovely," and "very sweet," while others simply dropped heart emojis in approval.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta-Douglas

The post follows a string of travel updates shared earlier this month, including a playful photo of Carys wrapped in a towel on a boat near a group of penguins, as well as snapshots of horseback riding, hiking and low-key hangouts with friends.

Last spring, Carys graduated from Brown University with a degree in film and international relations, supported by her proud family at the ceremony.

While she hasn’t yet revealed her next career move, for now she appears content doing what many new graduates dream of – travelling, exploring and easing into the next chapter at her own pace.