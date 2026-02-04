Meet Lindsey Vonn's triplet siblings and sister who is her double

Lindsey Vonn is gearing up to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, despite revealing that she has been dealing with a ruptured ACL. "Last Friday in Crans Montana in the last World Cup I completely ruptured my ACL," she shared. "I have to take it day by day. My goal is obviously right now the downhill. I have to see how it feels – if it’s stable and I feel confident, I’ll continue to race. That is my goal. But I can’t tell you that answer until I actually ski 85 miles an hour."

The update came three days after Lindsey crashed into the netting during the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, injuring her left knee; her right knee required a titanium implant less than two years ago.

© AFP via Getty Images Lindsey Vonn reacts after crashing as she competes in the women's downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

The ski racer's perseverance is no doubt down to her sporting dedication – something that she inherited from her father, Alan Kildown, who was a former junior national ski champion and attorney.

Ahead of the Winter Games, HELLO! takes a closer look at Lindsey's family life and her relationship with her four siblings.

© AFP via Getty Images Alan Lee Kildow Lindsey is the daughter of Alan Lee Kildow and Linda Krohn Lund. She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 18, 1984. The couple welcomed four other children. Alan showed early promise as an alpine skier, finding success on the junior circuit before his competitive career was cut short by a serious knee injury at just 18, shortly before he was in line for national championship selection. He remained closely connected to the sport through his daughter, Lindsey, and later went on to study law and build a career as an attorney.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Linda Krohn Lund Lindsey’s mother, Linda, relocated to Colorado to support her daughter’s pursuit of competitive skiing, with the rest of the family joining her the following year. A trained psychologist and attorney, Kinda spent her career working as a public defender and drug counselor. She and Alan divorced in 2003, and she later remarried. In 2021, Linda was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and passed away on August 26, 2022, one year later.



© Getty Images for Red Bull Lindsey's siblings Linsey has four siblings – Karin Kildow, Laura Kildow, Dylan Kildow, and Reed Kildow. Karin is the second-born in the family, while the remaining three children are triplets. The foursome are often spotted at public events together and share a close relationship. However, Dylan, Reed, and Laura prefer to refrain from the spotlight.





© FilmMagic Karin Kildow Lindsey and her sister, Karin, bear a striking resemblance and are often seen together at public appearances. Karin helped establish the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and has also appeared on the American drama series Law & Order. She is the founder and CEO of The Content Capital Group, a company that oversees brand management and strategic planning for athletes.

