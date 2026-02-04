Meet Lindsey Vonn's triplet siblings and sister who is her double

As Lindsey Vonn gears up to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, HELLO! takes a closer look at her family life – see pictures

Lindsey Vonn in white coat addresses a press conference ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games © AFP via Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Lindsey Vonn is gearing up to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, despite revealing that she has been dealing with a ruptured ACL. "Last Friday in Crans Montana in the last World Cup I completely ruptured my ACL," she shared. "I have to take it day by day. My goal is obviously right now the downhill. I have to see how it feels – if it’s stable and I feel confident, I’ll continue to race. That is my goal. But I can’t tell you that answer until I actually ski 85 miles an hour."

The update came three days after Lindsey crashed into the netting during the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, injuring her left knee; her right knee required a titanium implant less than two years ago.

Lindsey Vonn reacts after crashing as she competes in the women's downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on January 30, 2026© AFP via Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn reacts after crashing as she competes in the women's downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

The ski racer's perseverance is no doubt down to her sporting dedication – something that she inherited from her father, Alan Kildown, who was a former junior national ski champion and attorney. 

Ahead of the Winter Games, HELLO! takes a closer look at Lindsey's family life and her relationship with her four siblings. 

Lindsey Vonn with her father Alan Kildow dressed in ski clothes© AFP via Getty Images

Alan Lee Kildow

Lindsey is the daughter of Alan Lee Kildow and Linda Krohn Lund. She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 18, 1984. The couple welcomed four other children.

Alan showed early promise as an alpine skier, finding success on the junior circuit before his competitive career was cut short by a serious knee injury at just 18, shortly before he was in line for national championship selection. He remained closely connected to the sport through his daughter, Lindsey, and later went on to study law and build a career as an attorney.

Lindsey Vonn in pick coat and Linda Krohn in purple puffer© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Linda Krohn Lund

Lindsey’s mother, Linda, relocated to Colorado to support her daughter’s pursuit of competitive skiing, with the rest of the family joining her the following year. A trained psychologist and attorney, Kinda spent her career working as a public defender and drug counselor. She and Alan divorced in 2003, and she later remarried. In 2021, Linda was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and passed away on August 26, 2022, one year later.

Karin Kildow in gold dress, Lindsey Vonn, Vanessa Cella and Laura Polko in black outfits posing together© Getty Images for Red Bull

Lindsey's siblings

Linsey has four siblings – Karin Kildow, Laura Kildow, Dylan Kildow, and Reed Kildow. Karin is the second-born in the family, while the remaining three children are triplets. The foursome are often spotted at public events together and share a close relationship. However, Dylan, Reed, and Laura prefer to refrain from the spotlight.

Karin Kildow in a stunning orange dress© FilmMagic

Karin Kildow

Lindsey and her sister, Karin, bear a striking resemblance and are often seen together at public appearances. Karin helped establish the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and has also appeared on the American drama series Law & Order. She is the founder and CEO of The Content Capital Group, a company that oversees brand management and strategic planning for athletes.

Lindsey Vonn in blue dress and Thomas Vonn in suit© FilmMagic

Lindsey's ex-husband

Lindsey tied the knot with fellow ski racer Thomas Vonn in 2007. However, despite parting ways in 2011, the former couple have remained friends.

