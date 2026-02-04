Helen Skelton dazzles in red carpet dress of dreams

Helen Skelton really can do it all. From parenting her beautiful brood of three to starring on our screens daily, the former Blue Peter presenter seldom puts a foot wrong - and the same goes for her fashion.

On Tuesday night, the Morning Live starlet was the ultimate red carpet bombshell at the TV Choice Awards. Choosing a ballet-pink gown, the mother-of-three looked like a real-life Barbie choose a halterneck style dress which perfectly flattered her petite frame.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Helen looked so gorgeous in the ballet pink gown on Tuesday evening

She paired the elegant number with a striking low-bun hairstyle, keeping things edgy with an on-trend middle parting. As for her glam, Helen opted for a flawless makeup look comprised of fluttery lashes, rosy bronzer and ballet-pink lips.

The dress was a winning one for the Yorkshire-born actress as she and her fellow, On the Farm team picked up an award for Best Factual Show.

"Thank you for voting for us! Very grateful we have been able to pick this. It is a privilege to be in your living rooms! Who knew so many people enjoy watching lambs be born?" Helen wrote alongside a series of photographs from the evening.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The TV presenter's glam for the evening was qually as dazzling

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of Helen's look and took to the comments section to share their thoughts. "Sooooo beautiful!!! Congratulations well deserved [pink love heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a second added: "You looked gorgeous as always and it was so lovely to get a bit of time to hang out. Congrats." Strictly Come Dancing professional, Carlos Gu penned: "U r stunning my love x."

Fashionista Helen

Helen's reputation as a red carpet fashionista has been passed down to her children, particularly her middle son, Louis, 8, who, the presenter said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, is her unofficial fashion assistant.

© WireImage Helen never puts a foot wrong with her fashion

"My friends will come round and be like: 'Oh, I'll just borrow that black dress' and literally my middle son will go: 'You can wear black anytime you're only going to this event once.' My friend works in music, and so my middle son is like: 'You can get away with anything in music, Kim.'

She continued: "I ordered some dresses online that just arrived, but I couldn't get them fastened. I finally got it up and [Louis] said, 'I'm not sure it's doing anything for you, ' and I was like, 'You're so cute.'"