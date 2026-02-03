Lindsey Vonn confirms Olympics future after rupturing her ACL and being airlifted to hospital

Lindsey Vonn has confirmed that she will compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics after a devastating injury that has left her ACL "completely" ruptured. "It was painful initially after the crash," the 41-year-old said. "I had a feeling it was bad, but I held out hope until I saw the MRI in front of me. But I have not cried, I have not deviated from my plan."

The skiing star, who has come out of retirement to take part in the 2026 Games in Milan-Cortina, told the press that she is not in any pain and is resting fully. She will test her knee in the coming days before the first downhill event on Sunday, February 8, and her performance in that event will determine if she continues to compete in the Super-G event later in the week.

© AFP via Getty Images US skier Lindsey Vonn addresses a press conference ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

"I think I'm still able to fight, and I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate," said Lindsay.

On January 29, 2026, Lindsey fell on the course and slammed into the safety nets. Lindsey remained on the ground for several minutes before she was able to get to her feet, appearing in pain and clutching her knee. She was able to ski to the end of the course, but was then airlifted from the mountain to hospital.

Lindsey later took to Instagram to give fans an update, sharing that she had injured her left knee.

© AFP via Getty Images Lindsey reacts after crashing as she competes in the women's downhill race

"I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams. This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback. My Olympic dream is not over," she wrote.

"Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it. Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received."

© AFP via Getty Images Lindsey holds the back of her knee after crashing in the women's downhill race

Reporters were met by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation's CEO Urs Lehmann at the finish line where he said: "I know she hurt her knee, I talked to her. I don't know if it's really heavy and (if) she won't miss the Olympics. Let's wait for what the doctors are saying."

Lindsey is a four-time alpine ski World Cup champion, with three consecutive titles in 2008, 2009, and 2010, plus another in 2012. Lindsey won Gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics – the first ever for an American woman – and has the third-highest super ranking of all skiers, men or women.

She retired from competition in February 2019, but in 2024 revealed her plans to return for the 2026 Olympics. Lindsey attained her first World Cup podium in seven years when she came second in the super-G at the season finals in March 2025, and in December 2025, Lindsey became the oldest downhill skiing World Cup winner.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22,, 2026 at sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy.