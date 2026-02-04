Three-times divorced Halle Berry makes big reveal about marriage No. 4

Halle Berry has opened up about the possibility of tying the knot with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The actress, who has been in a relationship with her partner for six years now, discussed her thoughts on marriage during an interview with The Cut.

The 59-year-old revealed that Van had previously popped the question last summer. "I haven't said 'yes.' I don't think we need to be married to have a meaningful relationship. I don't know if we will ever get married," she shared.

However, Halle said that “health reasons” and making medical decisions for one another are exceptions to her views on marriage.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Van Hunt and Halle Berry have been together for over six years

Prior to her romance with the record producer, the actress was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

"After my third divorce, people started to say, "What's wrong with her? She's crazy. She can't keep a man,"' she added. "And I would always argue, 'Who says I want to keep a man if he's not the right man?"'

"I'm in the best relationship I have ever had," she shared.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Halle has been married three times before

During an interview with TODAY last summer, Van explained that his proposal to Halle was "still on hold". "I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold as you can see. It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her," he said.

"Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," added Halle. "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married."

"And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it's not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

© Getty Van Hunt and Halle Berry aren't married

Halle and Van confirmed they were officially dating on 12 September 2020 and made their red carpet-debut at the Oscars on 25 April 2021.

The couple are yet to welcome kids together, however Halle is already a doting mother to two children; a son Maceo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, and a daughter Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry. Van has one son, Drake, from a previous relationship.