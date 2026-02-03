Halle Berry makes ageing confession as she approaches 60th birthday

Halle Berry has opened up about ageing in Hollywood as she approaches her 60th birthday this August. The actress addressed the topic while discussing her role as Sharon Coombs in the upcoming film, Crime 101.

"Her character rang so true for me. You get to this age where you feel like you're being marginalized, devalued. You feel it at work. You feel it from society," she told The Cut. "But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased. That's why I'm on my menopause mission. I'm going to be louder than I have ever been."

Halle's positivity around ageing is nothing new as she rebranded her wellness company, Raspin, to directly focus on women's health and longevity. The brand launched in 2020 to redefine the stigma around menopause and perimenopause.

© Variety via Getty Images Halle opened up about ageing in Hollywood

The actress also shared that she aims to forefront the topic of vaginal dryness. "Look, it happens to more than 60 percent of women as we get older. Everything gets dry! If we talk about it and laugh about it, there's no more shame or embarrassment," she shared.

"I'm almost 60. Fighting for women's health feels like a formidable cause for my second act."

© Respin The actress is fitter than ever

Crime 101

At 59, Halle is looking better than ever and recently graced the premiere of Crime 101 in London on January 28. The actress donned a sheer metallic maxi skirt by The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel that was embellished with silver chainmail-inspired gems. The glistening garment was styled with a deep V black bodysuit that hugged her sculpted silhouette.

Crime 101 stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo and Monica Barbaro, and tells the story of Davis, an "elusive thief" who stages a high-stakes, multi-million-dollar heist. The movie is an adaptation of bestselling author Don Winslow's novella of the same name.

© WireImage Halle Berry attended the Crime 101 UK gala screening

Dubbed a "twisty, stylish" crime thriller, the plot follows Davis (Chris Hemsworth), a thief whose high-stakes heists continue to outdo the police. Halle stars as the "disillusioned insurance broker" Sharon, who crosses paths with Davis. The synopsis reads: "He's planning his biggest ever score – hoping it'll be his last – when his path collides with Sharon (Halle Berry), a disillusioned insurance executive whom he's forced to work with, and Orman (Barry Keoghan), a rival thief with far more disturbing methods than Davis's.

"As the multi-million-dollar heist approaches, relentless detective Lt. Lubesnik (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher, and the line between hunter and hunted starts to blur. Each of them is soon forced to confront the cost of their respective choices – and the realisation that there's no turning back."