View Galleries
-
Peaches Geldof's home broken into TWICE since her death
Peaches Geldof’s family home has been broken into twice since her death in April, it has been reported. The journalist died aged 25 from a drugs...
-
Family and friends say goodbye to Victoria Wood in service 'full of laughter'
Victoria Wood was laid to rest in service "full of laughter" as her family and friends came together to remember the late comedian this week. Julie...
-
Muhammad Ali: quotes from the fastest talking man on the planet
It was what set him apart from other fighters – Muhammad Ali's razor sharp rhymes. His witty phrases usually taunted opponents and always lauded his...
-
Celebrities and public figures pay their respects to Jo Cox
After Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in an attack on Thursday, celebrities and public figures from Jeremy Corbyn to Lily Allen have been offering their...
-
Christina Grimmie laid to rest in 'intimate gathering' for close family and friends
The former The Voice US contestant Christina Grimmie has been laid to rest in a private funeral. Friends and family gathered to pay their respects to...