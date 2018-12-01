Celebrities

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2018

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2018
In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2018

Jon Paul Steuer

Actor and musician Jon Paul Steuer, who was best known for playing the first Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation, died aged 33 earlier this year. The sad news was confirmed by his band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. in a statement on Facebook. "It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer," they wrote.

"The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did. He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet. We've lost our singer, but far, far more than that we've lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny... we love you."

Jessica Falkholt

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt, 29, sadly passed away on 17 January, a week after her life support was switched off. Jessica was involved in a horrific car crash on Boxing Day, which also killed her parents, Lars and Vivian, younger sister Annabelle, and the driver of the other car, Craig Anthony Whithall. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the sad news that Jessica had died at 10.20am on Wednesday 17 January (Australian time). The statement read: "On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St. George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica’s passing today at 10.20am. Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017."

Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died aged 46 in January. The Irish musician's sudden death was confirmed by her publicist, who released a statement saying: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time." It added: "Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Mark E Smith 

The frontman of the Manchester-based band The Fall, sadly passed away aged 60. The band's manager, Pam Van Damned, confirmed the sad news that Mark died at home on Wednesday 24 January, adding that a detailed statement would follow. His former bandmate, Marc Riley, spoke about Mark on BBC 6 Music, telling listeners: "Aged 16 he really did teach me so much. The Fall were my favourite band when I joined and they were still my favourite band when I got kicked out."

Leah LaBelle and Rasual Butler

Former American Idol contestant Leah LaBelle and her husband, former NBA player Rasual Butler, have died following a horrific car crash. The pair were travelling in the early hours of Wednesday morning when Rasual lost control of the car and collided with the curb. Both Leah and Rasual were pronounced dead on the scene.

Mark Salling

The former Glee actor was found dead at the age of 35 at the end of January. Law enforcement confirmed that the star's body was found at the Los Angeles River in Sunland. The actor's attorney Michael J. Proctor released a statement confirming the news: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected," he said.

The actor's cause of death was revealed a few days later. Ed Winter of the Los Angeles Coroner Office told Us Weekly: "The autopsy was completed today and the doctor just posted the cause the cause of death asphyxia... and the manner of death is suicide. The case is now closed." 

John Mahoney

John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane in the hit US sitcom Frasier, passed away at the age of 77 in February. He died on 4 February while in hospice care in Chicago. Born in Blackpool, England, John was perhaps best known for playing the father of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) on the long-running show, which aired for 11 seasons, from 1993 until 2004. John won a SAG award for the role, and was also nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes.

The star moved to the States as a young man, and served three years in the US army. He only became a professional actor in his 40s, when he was invited to join the new Steppenwolf Theatre Company by John Malkovich and Gary Sinise. He remained a member for 39 years.

Alex Beckett

The star of W1A and Twenty Twelve passed away at the age of 36 in April. The Welsh actor was best known for his role as Barney Lumsden in the hit BBC series. He was last pictured at the beginnin of the month, when he attended the press night afterparty for The Way Of The World – the play in which he was starring. Confirming the sad news, Alex's acting agent Gavin Denton-Jones said in a statement: "We're deeply saddened by the loss of Alex – a wonderful man and a hugely talented actor. Our thoughts are with his family and we kindly ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking died in March at the age of 76. The world-renowned British physicist died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday 14 March, his family confirmed. In a statement, his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Timmy Matley

The Overtones singer passed away at the age of 36 in April. The sad news was announced by his fellow band members Mark Franks, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Lachie Chapman on 11 April, who wrote on Twitter: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away. We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us. We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time. Mike, Darren, Mark & Lachie x."

Winnie Mandela

The iconic anti-apartheid campaigner passed away at the age of 81 in April. The former wife of Nelson Mandela passed away on Monday 12 April after a long illness, and her family released a statement confirming the sad news, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Nectar MiIlpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday 2nd of April 2018. She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."

Kate Spade

The American fashion designer passed away in June. Kate, who was aged 55, took her own life and was found at her home in New York. She had left a note for her teenage daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Her brother-in-law, actor David Spade, led the tributes on social media. "Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard," he captioned the Instagram snap. "I still can't believe it. It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on."

Alan O'Neill

The Sons of Anarchy actor passed away aged 47 in June. His manager confirmed the sad news, and revealed that he was discovered by his girlfriend in the hallway of their home in Los Angeles. At time time, TMZ reported that the Irish-born actor, who was best known for his role in the hit drama Sons of Anarchy, suffered a chronic heart problems. His death is not being treated as suspicious. His agent said: "I'll personally miss knowing Alan isn't sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin, Alan was only ever a phone call away."

Anthony Bourdain

The celebrity chef known for his popular shows, A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, died aged 61 in an apparent suicide. CNN announced the sad news in June with this statement: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Annabelle Neilson
Annabelle Neilson

Annabelle passed away in mid-July, with reports revealing that the former model's lifeless body had been found at her Chelsea apartment. The 49-year-old star of Bravo's reality show Ladies of London counted supermodel Kate Moss and the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen among her close friends, while her grandmother was a second cousin of the Queen Mother. Annabelle's death is not being treated as suspicious, reports Daily Mail. Annabelle – a children's author - had last been seen out earlier in the month with her best friend Kate, fashion designer Alice Temperley and socialite Poppy Delevingne as she attended the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill.

Leslie Grantham
Leslie Grantham

EastEnders actor Leslie, who played Dirty Den in the BBC soap, passed away aged 71 in mid-June. The soap star was being monitored by doctors after returning to the UK from Bulgaria. A representative for the actor told HELLO!: "We formally announce the loss of Leslie Grantham, who passed away at 10:20 am on the morning of Friday 15th June 2018. His ex-wife and sons have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time, and for there to be no approaches to them for information or comment. "There will also be a private funeral which will be attended by close family and friends.

Elmarie Wendel
Elmarie Wendel

The 3rd Rock From The Sun actress, who was best known for playing Mrs Dubcek in American sitcom, died aged 89 in July. Her daughter, actress JC Wendel, took to Instagram to announce the sad news, writing: "#ripelmariewendel you were a great mom and a badass dame." [sic] The late actress also starred on shows such as Seinfeld and Murder, She Wrote. The popular sci-fi sitcom, which was about four aliens observing human behaviour, was on-air for six seasons on NBC from 1996 to 2001.

Jackson Odell
Jackson Odell

Former Modern Family and The Goldbergs star, Jackson Odell, passed away aged 20 in June. The star was found unresponsive at his Tarzana, California, residence on Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday. The star's family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Twitter, saying: "The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share." 

Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer

Verne, who played the unforgettable role of Mini-Me, passed away at the age of 49. Sad news of his death was announced via social media in April after he had been admitted to hospital. The actor, who was 2ft 8in tall, found fame starring opposite Mike Myers in hit spy spoof movie Austin Powers. A statement was posted on Facebook by his family who confirmed he had passed away earlier in the day.

Sophie Gradon
Sophie Gradon

Former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon passed away aged 32 in late June. The star's boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong revealed the devastating news on his Facebook on Thursday morning, writing: "I will never forget that smile. I love you so so much baby, you're my world forever and always." A Northumbria Police spokesperson told HELLO!: "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner." Her boyfriend, Aaron, tragically died just weeks after her death. 

