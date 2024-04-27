Hugh Jackman has expressed his grief over the sudden death of Deadpool and Wolverine production designer, Ray Chan.

Ray was 56 when he died from undisclosed causes on April 23 near his home in Wales. He worked closely with Hugh on the forthcoming movie, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, who also shared an emotional statement over Ray's death.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Hugh penned: "I am devastated to hear of the tragic news about Ray Chan.

"There was not a day shooting when I didn't marvel at what he created. He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft."

The Wolverine star continued: "I've had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business. Ray was at the very top!

"We did a bit more shooting two weeks ago, For that I will be forever grateful. It not only gave us the opportunity to fine tune our film but it gave us the bonus of time with Ray. "

Time for him to finish the job he loves so much. He told a great story. And man – I am so honored to have played a role."

© Marvel Studios Ray Chan died aged 56 on April 23

Hugh concluded: "My heart goes out to Ray's family and friends. Rest well Ray Chan. Rest well."

Alongside his work as a production designer, Ray was the longtime supervising art director for Marvel Studios. He worked on many films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: The Dark World, and Doctor Strange.

Ray is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.

© Instagram Ray worked with Ryan and Hugh on Deadpool and Wolverine

Following his passing, a statement on Marvel's website read: "The entire Marvel Studios team is incredibly saddened by the loss of Ray Chan, longtime Marvel filmmaker and friend, who passed away this week.

“Ray was an incredible production designer who helped imagine and design the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Xandar to the Sanctum Sanctorum, Ray brought distinct, lived-in worlds to the screen, spanning the far reaches of space to a Louisiana fishing boat."

It concluded: "He was also a wonderful friend and colleague who will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

Ray was also remembered by Kevin Feige, CCO of Marvel Entertainment and president of Marvel Studios, and co-president Louis D'Esposito.

© Instagram Ray Chan was the production designer on Deadpool and Wolverine

They said in a joint statement: "Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with.

"He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful."

They added: "We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends."

