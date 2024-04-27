Ryan Reynolds has penned an emotional tribute following the sudden death of his co-worker, Ray Chan, who died aged 56 on April 23. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Ray was the production designer on the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie and was the longtime supervising art director for Marvel Studios.

He worked on many films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: The Dark World, and Doctor Strange.

He is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.

© Marvel Studios Ray Chan died aged 56 on April 23

Taking to Instagram, Ryan fondly remembered Ray as he shared their last conversation. "RIP Ray Chan. Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss," he began.

"There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us. As Production Designer, he was as important a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars."

Ryan continued: "I don't pretend to know every chapter of Ray's heart, but I know it's unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity.

"He built entire worlds from scratch - and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless. And just awesome to be around. He'll be missed by everyone — but especially, by the people inhabiting his most important world: his family."

© Instagram Ryan paid an emotional tribute to Ray

Ryan added: "The last time I saw Ray was exactly two weeks ago. One of last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there's nobody on earth like him.

"Generally, he and I gave each other a lot of good natured [expletive]. So... of all the final things you could say to someone you adore, that’s a little scrap of consolation I'll hang onto forever."

Ray was also remembered by Kevin Feige, CCO of Marvel Entertainment and president of Marvel Studios, and co-president Louis D'Esposito.

© Getty Images Ryan had a close relationship with Ray

They said in a joint statement: "Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with.

"He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful."

They added: "We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends."

© Instagram Ray Chan was the production designer on Deadpool and Wolverine

A statement on Marvel's website read: "The entire Marvel Studios team is incredibly saddened by the loss of Ray Chan, longtime Marvel filmmaker and friend, who passed away this week.

“Ray was an incredible production designer who helped imagine and design the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Xandar to the Sanctum Sanctorum, Ray brought distinct, lived-in worlds to the screen, spanning the far reaches of space to a Louisiana fishing boat."

It concluded: "He was also a wonderful friend and colleague who will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

