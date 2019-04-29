Celebrities and their stunt doubles – from Daniel Radcliffe to Chris Hemsworth

Behind every actor is a fantastic stunt double who takes major risks, some at times life threatening! From Dwayne Johnson buying his stunt double a car, to Daniel Radcliffe raising the funds to cover his stunt man's medical bills after he was left paralysed in a horrific filming accident, these actors clearly appreciate their risk-taking doubles. HELLO! have gathered together a collection of celebrities alongside their brave doppelgangers – just look at some of the pairs!
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tanoai Reed
Tanoai Reed is not just The Rock's stunt double but also his cousin. Their relationship is so special that in 2018, Dwayne surprised his cousin with a brand new car. The sweet moment was captured in a video, later posted by the Baywatch actor.
In a post on Instagram, The Rock stated: "Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments and just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors." As well as being The Rock's sidekick, the 45-year-old has featured in the video Pump It by The Black Eyed Peas, as well as numerous parts in films.