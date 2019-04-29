﻿
12 Photos | Celebrities

Celebrities and their stunt doubles – from Daniel Radcliffe to Chris Hemsworth

Seeing double?

...
Celebrities and their stunt doubles – from Daniel Radcliffe to Chris Hemsworth
You're reading

Celebrities and their stunt doubles – from Daniel Radcliffe to Chris Hemsworth

1/12
Next

Mick Jagger pays touching tribute to late girlfriend L'Wren Scott
dwayne johnson
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Behind every actor is a fantastic stunt double who takes major risks, some at times life threatening! From Dwayne Johnson buying his stunt double a car, to Daniel Radcliffe raising the funds to cover his stunt man's medical bills after he was left paralysed in a horrific filming accident, these actors clearly appreciate their risk-taking doubles. HELLO! have gathered together a collection of celebrities alongside their brave doppelgangers – just look at some of the pairs!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tanoai Reed

Tanoai Reed is not just The Rock's stunt double but also his cousin. Their relationship is so special that in 2018, Dwayne surprised his cousin with a brand new car. The sweet moment was captured in a video, later posted by the Baywatch actor.

In a post on Instagram, The Rock stated: "Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments and just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors." As well as being The Rock's sidekick, the 45-year-old has featured in the video Pump It by The Black Eyed Peas, as well as numerous parts in films.

chris hemsworth
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Chris Hemsworth and Bobby Holland Hanton

Most people dream of looking like Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, but for one individual, that dream is a reality. His Australian stunt double, Bobby, has starred in all Thor and Avengers movies. But it isn't an easy task, as the stunt man revealed to Daily Mail Australia that "during Green Lantern and Thor Ragnorak, I raptured my [spinal] L4. L5. S1 discs which caused drop foot on both sides. I've also snapped by groin clean off the bone and blew my shoulder out, and during Mission Impossible I popped my rib out on set. It's fair to say I've had my fair share of injuries.

Bobby has also been a stunt double for Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum, speaking to INSIDER, he explained that the scariest stunt he has ever performed was for a scene in Quantum of Solace, where Bond jumps from one balcony to another. The crazy stunt saw the double jump without any wires or safety nets, but he explained it was his make-or-break moment and credits this stunt for launching his career.

daniel craig
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Daniel Craig

A stuntman for Daniel Craig is pictured hanging from a helicopter during the filming of the latest James Bond movie Spectre, above the streets of Mexico City in March 2015.

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PICTURES...

mark ruffalo
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Molinari

Stunt double Anthony Molinari is here alongside Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, whilst on the set of Now You See Me in March 2012, in New York. As far as doppelgangers go – this is an incredible match! 

READ MORE: Celebrity lookalikes: celebrities that could be twins!

daniel radcliffe
5/12

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes

Former gymnast David Holmes was Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double for the first six films of the Harry Potter film series. Unfortunately, during rehearsals for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows in January 2009, David, who was practicing a flying scene, was flung into a wall which resulted in him breaking his neck. David was rushed to hospital, being told that he would be paralysed from the chest down, with only limited movement in his arms and hands. 
Daniel Radcliffe went to the hospital to visit David and organised a fundraising event to pay for the stunt double's medical bills. Speaking shortly after the incident, David explained: "I hit the wall and then landed on the crash mat underneath. My stunt co-ordinator grabbed my hand and said, ‘Squeeze my fingers’. I could move my arm to grab his hand but I couldn’t squeeze his fingers. I looked into his eyes and that’s when I realised what happened was major." Ten years on, the former stunt-double manages to still feed his appetite for danger, driving a specially-modified car around race tracks at speeds of up to 150 mph. 

jennifer lopez
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was seen hard at work on set of NBC crime show Shades of Blue alongside her stunt double in August 2017, with the pair donning similar wigs and the same clothing. From these photos it is nearly impossible to tell who is who!

spider man
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Andrew Garfield and William Spencer

In 2013, whilst filming for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew is seen on set with two stunt doubles, William Spencer and another unknown individual. The second photo shows Andrew and his stunt double William Spencer rehearsing for the movie, on set in Madison Square Park in June 2013.

shai le boouf
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf

Stunt doubles for Indiana Jones stars Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf are seen here on the set of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, riding through Yale University Campus in Connecticut in 2007. Harrison's stunt double looks creepily like the Star Wars star.

READ MORE: 19 amazing films based on true stories

angelina jolie
Photo: © Rex
9/12

Angelina Jolie and Eunice Huthart

Angelina Jolie's stunt double, Eunice Huthart, alongside the American actress on the set of Salt in 2009. In 1994, the double was a contestant on ITV's Gladiators. She joined, and later won, the show as a professional before going on to work in stunts for GoldenEye, Titanic and the Tomb Raider series.

johnny depp
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Johnny Depp and Tony Angelotti 

Johnny Depp's stuntman Tony is seen in this picture leaping from a balcony during the filming of The Tourist in Venice in 2010. He has won two Taurus World Stunt Awards for best fight as stunt double for Pirates of the Caribbean: The curse of the Black Pearl and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. The stunt man also has film credits for The Amazing Spiderman and Planet of the Apes.

zoe bell
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Lucy Lawless and Zoe Bell

The New Zealand stuntwoman, Zoe, doubled for Lucy Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess before going on to work in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

rupert grint
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Rupert Grint and Anthony Knight

Anthony Knight, who was the stunt double for Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, appeared in six of the eight films based on the novels by J.K.Rowling.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...