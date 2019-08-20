Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split after six years together The super-private couple never officially confirmed their romance

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have ended their six-year romance. Numerous sources have confirmed the split to news outlets, stating that the couple actually separated back in May, just a few weeks after their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala. According to Page Six, Katie was recently overheard telling friends in New York that she and Jamie had been over for quite some time. "What Jamie does is his business, we haven’t been together for months," she reportedly said. Jamie, meanwhile, has been pictured holding hands with Sela Vave, an upcoming singer and songwriter.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Met Gala in May

Katie, 40, and Jamie, 51, were first linked back in 2013 – one year after her divorce from Tom Cruise. The super-private couple never officially confirmed their romance, but their Met Gala debut confirmed what was considered one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets. Representatives for both Jamie and Katie have declined to comment on the split reports.

Shortly after news of their separation broke, Jamie took to Instagram to share a family photo taken with his two daughters. The Collateral star is a father to 25-year-old Corinne Foxx and 10-year-old Anelise Bishop, and he proudly posed with his two girls at the taping of his game show, Beat Shazam. "#daddydaughtertime on @beatshazamfox," he wrote, in honour of the programme's finale. "We've had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!! Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!

Jamie shared a photo of himself with his two daughters on Instagram

"Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us, God Bless his family," Jamie added, in honour of contestant Alan Smith, who died suddenly in February, two weeks after his episode aired.

Back in April, just one month before their split, a source told People that Katie and Jamie were trying to make as much time for each other as possible. "When they can spend time together, they do. When they're busy and they can't, they don’t," the insider shared. "They are two adults who enjoy each other's company and have for a long time."