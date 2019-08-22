Jamie Foxx address new 'romance' following Katie Holmes split Jamie has been linked to singer Sela Vave

It was only this week that news broke of the reported demise of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' six-year romance. But the American actor has already been linked to a new woman – singer Sela Vave – after they were pictured holding hands outside Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows. Jamie has now broken his silence to defend Sela, revealing their relationship is strictly professional.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, the Oscar winner explained that Sela is his new artist and that he has taken on the role of her mentor, adding he performed a similar role for Ed Sheeran and rapper and TV presenter Nick Cannon. "When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks — he ended up going on to do great things. Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he would sleep in my old house. Everybody comes to my crib, no matter who you are."

Jamie has denied a romantic relationship with Sela

MORE: Sam Claflin and wife Laura Haddock announce their SPLIT

Jamie continued: "But here was the thing, there is a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her." Explaining the reason why they were holding hands, he added: "I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids and is as young as my daughter. People try to make mountains out of molehills. We want to treat her the same way and give her the same opportunities. I told her it's going to be this way. It's a double standard when it comes to women. When it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own."

Jamie and Katie have yet to confirm their split

MORE: The surprising royal connection behind Cressida Bonas' stunning engagement ring

Katie, 40, and Jamie, 51, were first linked back in 2013 – one year after her divorce from Tom Cruise. The super-private couple never officially confirmed their romance, but their Met Gala debut confirmed what was considered one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets. Representatives for both Jamie and Katie have declined to comment on the split reports.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.