Jamie Foxx reveals close bond with daughter Corinne ahead of new family comedy Jamie welcomed daughter Corinne in 1994

Jamie Foxx has opened up on the close bond he has with daughter Corinne as they prepare to launch their first TV show together.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is a new Netflix comedy 27-year-old Corinne produced which is loosely based on their relationship.

Speaking on Today on Tuesday, Jamie admitted that although he feels "blessed" to work with his daughter, she has also made him think about comedy in new ways.

Jamie revealed their relationship on Today

"At one point she says, 'you do that and I'm walking off [set],'" he revealed.

"And then I thought I did something really funny and and I heard: 'What is that, that's not funny, do you want to be cancelled?'

"We are older so my execution is great [but] sometimes my hunches may be a little off so she says, 'no do this!'"

Corinne was named Miss Golden Globe in 2016 and said at the time that she was "honored" to be given the title.

Corinne and Jamie have produced a new Netflix show together

"Throughout the years I've grown up watching my dad establish himself as a well-respected actor," Corinne said.

"I'm honoured that HFPA has given me the opportunity to share the same stage where he's been recognised for some of his greatest accomplishments."

The title is traditionally given to the child of one of the film industry's most respected figures.

"My dad, he's a little bit emotional. He won't admit it, but he had tears in his eyes and he was so happy for me to kind of have my own thing now," Corinne explained.

Jamie was previously dating Katie Holmes

Jamie welcomed Corinne in 1994 with former partner Connie Kline. He is also father to 11-year-old daughter Anelise.

He was dating Katie Holmes for six years between 2013 and 2019.

Katie, 42, and Jamie, 53, were first linked back in 2013 – one year after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The super-private couple never officially confirmed their romance, but their Met Gala debut in 2019 confirmed what was considered one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets.

