Cameron Diaz's new movie Back in Action: All we know amid Jamie Foxx firing claims The star confirmed her retirement back in 2018

Cameron Diaz is returning to acting in her upcoming movie, Back in Action, which she is set to star in alongside Jamie Foxx.

The new film, which marks Cameron's first project since appearing in Annie back in 2014, is an action-comedy that will be released on Netflix in the future. Read on to find out all we know about the new movie and the controversy surrounding it.

While details surrounding the plot are being kept under wraps, we do know that the film is being directed by Seth Gordon, whose previous credits include Horrible Bosses and Baywatch.

Back in Action marks Cameron Diaz's return to acting

The project also features a star-studded cast, including Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.

Back in Action has been making headlines recently after it was reported that Jamie Foxx fired four members of staff over production issues.

The Django Unchained actor, who was spotted filming alongside Cameron in London earlier this month, is said to have axed an executive producer, two directors and his driver, according to The Sun.

Back in Action will be Cameron's first project in nine years, having retired from acting after her last film, Annie, in which she played Miss Hannigan alongside Jamie's Will Stacks.

Cameron with her husband Benji Madden

Explaining her decision to take a step back from her career while chatting to Gwyneth Paltrow on the Shakespeare in Love star's wellness podcast, Cameron said: "I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself.

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there."

Cameron, who shares daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, added: "There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

WATCH: Take a look at Cameron Diaz's jaw-dropping garden at LA home with Benji Madden

Loading the player...

Speaking about her return to the big screen during an appearance on The Tonight Show last year, the Shrek star said acting felt "different" following her hiatus. She told Jimmy Fallon: "I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different.

"The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him."

