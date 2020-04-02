With the nation now on lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, many of us are trying to find ways to keep our hands busy that doesn't include snacking on unhealthy foods! Whether we're working on our fitness, tackling those DIY tasks or giving the house a good spring clean, we're not alone in trying to find tasks to curb our isolation boredom. But, unlike 'everyday folk', many celebrities are having to get their hands dirty as they adjust to life without 'the help'. While cleaners are still allowed to work during the lockdown, as long as they keep a two-metre distance, some celebs appear to not be taking any chances. Let's talk a look at some who are having to clean their own homes while stuck in lockdown…
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger put an envious twist on household chores after she shared a very impressive pic of herself in the splits position whilst mopping the floor. Captioning the Instagram photo, she wrote: "Causal quarantine cleaning and cooking attire whilst listening to @todrick’s new album #QuarantineQueen." If we could do this, we’d be cleaning all the time!