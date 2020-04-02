9 family-friendly board games to play during lockdown: Cluedo, trivia and more These board games are fun for the whole family

In need of a distraction? Look no further. With the UK on lockdown, we've rounded up a wide selection of board games to keep the whole family entertained. From Harry Potter and Disney-themed trivia to classic games like Cluedo and Monopoly, there really is something for everyone on this family-friendly round up. Full disclosure - these games may result in extreme competitiveness and/or minor family disputes.

Monopoly Online

This timeless family classic is now available on mobile and tablets! A cheaper alternative, connect and play with your friends and family on the first ever Monopoly board in the 1935 Atlantic City theme.

Monopoly, £3.99, The App Store

Cluedo

Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes and solve the mystery surrounding Dr. Black's murder at Tudor Mansion. A suspenseful whodunnit sure to keep the whole family entertained, get the scoop on the mansion's rooms, weapons and guests in order to solve the case. Was it Plum with the candlestick in the library? Or Green with the wrench in the dining room?

Cluedo the Classic Mystery Board Game, £20, Amazon

Colour Brain: The Disney Edition

Calling all Disney fans! Easy to learn and quick to play, this board game is all about colours.

Featuring 250 questions about the Disney Universe - from "The colour of Scar's mane" to "The feather in Captain Hook's hat", split up into teams and test your knowledge of over 20 different Disney classics.

Disney Colour Brain, £20, Amazon

Scrabble

Perfect for any parents looking to inspire an English and spelling lesson - this classic board game is both fun and educational. Making homeschooling that little bit easier, Scrabble can help children to "develop logical and spatial thinking, analytical ability, creativity, practice observation and memory." Sounds good to us!

YanHong Scrabble Original, £15.99, Amazon

Trivial Pursuit: The Harry Potter Edition

With over 600 trivia questions covering the Dark Arts, Hogwarts, magical spells, potions, objects, people, animals and creatures, this board game might yet confound the smartest witches and wizards.

Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit, £8.99, Amazon

Play That Tune: Disney

A laugh-out-loud game for all the family, test your Disney song knowledge as well as your kazoo playing abilities with this musical guessing game. With 60 songs of varying difficulty included, players must play the tune on the kazoo, while their teammates guess which classic disney song is being played.

Play That Tune: Disney, £8.18, Amazon

Rapidough

This one-of-a-kind board game will put your artistic skills to the test. It's a bit like charades - but with playdough! Split up into teams of 2 or more and each round, the team's sculptors must model the entry on their card. It's pretty simple really, the first team to guess correctly wins the round, but there's a twist...guess too slow and you'll lose some dough! Your team needs to act fast because each round the winners get to steal a plug of dough from a team of their choice.

Rapidough, £24.91, Amazon

The LOGO Board Game

You'll be surprised at just how many iconic logos there are in the world - can you guess them all? Best suited to adults and children aged 12 and over, this board game will have you feeling nostalgic with logos, brands and packaging from your childhood and today.

The LOGO Board Game, £25.33, Amazon

Mr & Mrs: Family Edition

How well do you know your partner? Based on the hit gameshow All Star Mr & Mrs, hosted by Phillip Sc

hofield, this board game requires players to pair up with either a romantic other half, friend or family member to answer in-depth and entertaining questions about each other.

Mr & Mrs Family Edition, £23.92, Amazon

Guess Who

This classic guessing game might just be what you need to keep the kids entertained.

For anyone that doesn't know the rules, each player must choose a mystery character and then, using yes or no questions, guess which character their opponent is playing as.

Guess Who, £19.99, Amazon

