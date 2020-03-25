Celebrities missing their parents on lockdown: Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more

It's never easy to spend time away from your loved ones. But it's even harder when you don't know when you'll next be able to see them, especially after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. COVID-19 has meant the nation is adjusting to a new way of life for the foreseeable future, with many of us self-isolating at home away from our parents and families. Mother's Day was particularly hard for many, with the reality of self-isolation certainly hitting home. Some celebrities are joining in with the rest of us and expressing just how difficult they are finding being confined to their homes, with many desperately missing their parents. Let's take a look at some celebs who are struggling to be away from their mums and dads.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her mum Jackie

Luckily for Victoria Beckham, she was able to spend Mother's Day with her children, but sadly, not with her own mum. Sharing a beautiful photo of herself and mum Jackie on Instagram, VB wrote: "Today we celebrate a Mother’s Day like no other in the experience of our generation. So many of us won’t be able to see our mums today. Most of us will be sending them virtual love and gratitude, while thinking especially of the families with those on the frontlines taking care of others. We will all continue to be kind and resilient. Sending love to everyone today from us all x VB."

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby shared this stunning image of her mum

Holly Willoughby is very close to her lookalike mum Linda, and is struggling to be apart from her. On Sunday, the This Morning host shared just how much she is missing her mum with a post to mark Mother's Day. Captioning a photo of Linda, Holly wrote: "I miss this face... Mama I Love you... Happy Mother’s Day... can’t wait to give you a huge squeeze...will just have to wait until its safe... see you on FaceTime."

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes has to keep his distance from his mum, 92

Eamonn Holmes admitted it was "hard" to keep away from his 92-year-old mother. Sharing a sweet throwback photo of the two of them cuddled up on a couch, he wrote: "This Mother's Day is going to be hard for so many of you - but it's because we love our elderly parents that we should follow the medical advice if we can and protect them."

Ruth Langsford

Ruth still paid her mum a visit on Mother's Day

Ruth Langsford has made no secret of how difficult she is finding being apart from her mum, sharing many videos and snaps of her on Instagram. One video in particular really pulled at the heartstrings, with Ruth paying her mum an emotional visit on Mother's Day. Obeying the social distancing rules – staying two feet apart from someone - Ruth shared a clip showing her outside her mum's window, with the pair sweetly embracing through the pane of glass. "Happy Mother's Day," Ruth can be heard saying. "This is rather odd, isn't it?... Awww. We miss you." Alongside the clip, the This Morning presenter wrote: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day Mum… love her!"

Emma Willis

Emma Willis is missing her mum

Just one day before Emma Willis admitted she has a newfound respect for teachers as she tackled home-schooling, the TV presenter was revealing she was missing her mum. Posting a photo to Instagram of herself and her mum in matching pyjamas, Emma wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to my angel of a mum. She is a rare gem that I cherish and miss so much today. Stay safe everyone, and please please stay home."

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards is very close to her mum Debbie

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards revealed on Wednesday how much she is missing her mum during a chat with Roman Kemp on Capital FM Breakfast. "Oh I miss my mum a lot, I’m a mummy’s girl," said Perrie. "Like whenever I’m away or if I’m tired or if I don’t feel well, I'm like 'I just want my mum.'" Perrie revealed that she has to be extra vigilant to keep her distance from her mother because she is considered high risk to catch coronavirus due to her ongoing health problems. She added: "I’m 26 but I’m like a six year old so it’s really hard not being able to see her because she’s high risk, because she’s got slow Pneumonia, so she’s got water on the lungs so she has to be extra careful so I’m trying to stay away from her but I do miss like seeing everyone, it feels a bit bizarre."

