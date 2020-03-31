Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a photo of her dad in a coronavirus mask during lockdown David is keeping his spirits up at home in Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones's dad isn't letting the lockdown dampen his spirits! The actress took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her father David performing karaoke at the family home in Swansea. Dressed in a patterned blue shirt, and holding a microphone – while also wearing a protective facemask – David could be seen singing Green Green Grass of Home by Sir Tom Jones. "My dad at home in Wales today," Catherine, 50, captioned the post. "Rocking it! Stay well Papa."

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her dad David on lockdown

Catherine, meanwhile, is holed up with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 19, and 16-year-old Carys, at their home in New York. She recently revealed she's taken up a new hobby while in isolation, telling her followers: "I've got nothing to report, absolutely nothing, except that my husband is teaching me how to play pool. So, maybe I'll show you later, my hidden talent."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares video from home during coronavirus pandemic

The family are also being kept busy by their new puppy. Little Taylor has clearly settled well into the Douglas household. Earlier this month he was pictured sitting in 75-year-old Michael's lap with Catherine admitting that the actor "loves" him. "It must be Love, Love, Love. When your husband loves the other guy in your life. Priceless," she said.

The star later jokingly revealed how the puppy was ignoring social distancing rules to accompany her whilst working out at the gym. She wrote next to a clip showing her and Taylor working out: "My dog Taylor is just not getting the social distancing thing. But I am. Stay away and stay healthy."

Catherine with her two children, Dylan and Carys

Taylor joined the Douglas family a week after Michael Douglas's father Kirk passed away in February. At the time, Catherine posted a sweet video of Taylor getting used to his new surroundings at their family home in New York, and wrote in the caption: "Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world." Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one writing: "Aww so cute, looks like a teddy bear so sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, the best thing you'll do." A third added: "My heart is melting!"