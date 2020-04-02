People across the globe have been finding ways to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, from home workouts to social media challenges. One of the posts that is being widely shared online is "whatever song was number one on your 12th birthday is your quarantine theme song".

The royals are also currently self-isolating so HELLO! has taken a look at the number one singles in the UK when the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex were 12 years old – and they might surprise you!

Chaka Demus & Pliers

Kate was born on 9 January 1982 so she would have celebrated her 12th birthday in 1994. Jamaican reggae duo Chaka Demus & Pliers topped the chart at the time with their cover of Top Notes' Twist and Shout. They were also famous for their other hits Tease Me and Murder She Wrote.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles on 4 August 1981, turned 12 in 1993. At that time, British boyband Take That celebrated with their first number one single Pray, which stayed at the top of the UK chart for four weeks. Across the pond, Birmingham-based reggae band, UB40, had climbed to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, with their version of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love. It remained at the top spot for seven consecutive weeks.

Take That in 1993

Over the years, the royals have revealed their varied music tastes, with Ellie Goulding chosen to perform at Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011. Meghan has also previously shared a list of her favourite songs on her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2017. She included LA Calling by Crystal Fighters, Dog Years by Maggie Rogers and Dance Apocalyptic by Janelle Monae on her Positive Vibes playlist.

