Sex Education's Mimi Keene and Asa Butterfield hit the BAFTA Rising Star party

The BAFTAs will take place on 13 March

Photo: © Getty Images
Sex Education stars Mimi Keene and Asa Butterfield were among the many celebrities who kicked off the TV and Film awards season by hitting the Vanity Fair BAFTA EE Rising Star party on Tuesday night.

The two actors, who played love interests in the Netflix shows, mingled with the likes of Michelle Keegan, Alex Scott, Ben Hardy and Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts at the exclusive event which was held at The Strand in London. Take a look at the photos from the night…

Mimi Keene

Former EastEnders beauty Mimi looked incredible in a structured yellow dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Asa Butterfield

The actor, who plays the lead role in the Netflix comedy-drama series, rocked up in an ivory coloured shirt and tanned chinos, which was styled with a navy hat and jacket.

Photo: © Getty Images
Alex Scott

Alex was dressed to the nines in a stunning black satin dress, which featured a daring high slit and V-neck.

Michelle Keegan and Kara Tointon

The Our Girl star looked picture perfect in a stunning dress that featured a daring see-through skirt while Kara wowed in a stylish all-black outfit that boasted sheer sleeves while she added to the look with a black clutch.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nicola Roberts

The Girls Aloud singer looked elegant as usual in a black and white houndstooth blazer with matching trousers.

