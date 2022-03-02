Sex Education stars Mimi Keene and Asa Butterfield were among the many celebrities who kicked off the TV and Film awards season by hitting the Vanity Fair BAFTA EE Rising Star party on Tuesday night.
The two actors, who played love interests in the Netflix shows, mingled with the likes of Michelle Keegan, Alex Scott, Ben Hardy and Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts at the exclusive event which was held at The Strand in London. Take a look at the photos from the night…
Mimi Keene
Former EastEnders beauty Mimi looked incredible in a structured yellow dress.