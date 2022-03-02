Michelle Keegan steps out in see-through skirt – and wow! The actress stole the show

Michelle Keegan certainly turned heads when she arrived for Vanity Fair's EE Rising Star Party in London on Tuesday evening.

The 34-year-old – who has been married to Mark Wright since 2015 – looked picture perfect in a stunning dress that featured a daring see-through skirt.

Styled by Kelvin Barron, the heavily-embellished Georges Hobeikagown also included sparkling gold detailing that flowed down from the waist, which Michelle accentuated with gold shoes and a matching clutch. We love her Sophia Webster shoes and Monica Vinader earrings.

The star wore a shimmering gold eyeshadow, paired with a nude lip, and her hair was beautifully styled in glamorous loose waves.

Michelle stole the show in her gorgeous gown

She was certainly in good company at the party. Also in attendance were Alex Scott, who stunned in a black satin dress, Kara Tointon, Emily Atack, who proudly showcased her pink hairdo, and Laura Whitmore.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, Masked Singer host Joel Dommett and Roman Kemp were also at the event, which is held before the BAFTAs each year to honour film, TV and broadcasting's upcoming stars.

She complemented the intricate detailing with gold accesories

Michelle's outing came after she and Mark celebrated the arrival of a brand-new nephew. Mark's brother Josh Wright recently welcomed his first child with his wife Hollie, and Mark later shared a sweet snapshot showing him and Michelle doting over the tiny newborn.

He wrote in the caption: "Welcome to the world little man…. Auntie, Uncle and everybody loves you so much. My nephew…. Just stick with me son and everything will be alright."

Michelle caught up with Kara Tointon at the party

Over the years, Michelle and Mark have been subjected to several questions about starting a family. The Brassic star has spoken openly in the past about feeling frustrated by constant speculation about when she will have a baby.

Michelle addressed the issue in an interview with You magazine, admitting the questions about potential motherhood "affect her so much".

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time," she explained, adding that it is nobody's business what "goes on behind closed doors".

