Alex Scott stuns in plunging silk gown with daring high slit for fun night out The presenter looked gorgeous

Alex Scott was dressed to the nines on Tuesday, as she headed out to Vanity Fair's EE Rising Star Party in London.

The sports presenter dazzled photographers and fellow attendees with her stunning black satin dress, which featured a daring high slit and V-neck.

WATCH: Alex Scott reveals wardrobe malfunction minutes before going on air

The 37-year-old complemented the stunning gown with a black manicure and a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

Her hair was worn in loose curls and was perfectly put together by her hairstylist Jay, who accompanied Alex as her date on the night.

Alex looked stunning as she posed at the event

The former Strictly Come Dancing star mingled with many stars at the event, including Michelle Keegan, who looked stunning in a see-through skirt, Kara Tointon, Emily Atack, who proudly showcased her pink hairdo, and Laura Whitmore.

It's been an incredible start to the year for Alex, who revealed in January she was releasing her first book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong.

While Alex's fans are eager to get their hands on her autobiography, the book won't be released until 29 September – but it can be preordered!

The sports presenter chose an all-black look for the night

Speaking of her new project, the 37-year-old told her followers: "Ok soooooooo…. I can't believe this is even a thing BUT I'm writing a book!!! Argggggggg.. ASIF!!! I'm actually going to be a @penguinukbooks author!"

She continued: "I just want to say you have all been so supportive of my journey from football to presenting, Bear Grylls, Strictly and more. I feel the time is right, I want to share more about my life and what's shaped me. I've always shown a strong side, but I'm ready to lower that protective shield.

"Life has taught me showing vulnerability and not hiding flaws can be the bravest thing you can do."