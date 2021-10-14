Sex Education season four: everything we know so far The Netflix series is hugely popular…

We love Sex Education so when the Netflix show returned for season three last month, we wasted no time in bingeing all eight episodes. There were so many twists and turns in the comedy-drama that many fans are already wondering what will happen between Otis, Maeve and Eric in the next chapter.

MORE: Shadow and Bone star gives major update on season two filming – and fans are thrilled

So is season four happening? And if so, when can fans expect it? We did some digging and here's all the information you need on whether Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey will be back in the future...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy Sex Education season three?

Is season four of Sex Education happening?

Yes! Netflix have confirmed that season four of Sex Education is definitely happening – and it's not hard to see why. The comedy has received wide-spread praise from critics and fans alike who have hailed the show as "brilliant" at bringing important issues to the screen, as well as being well acted and highly entertaining.

Plenty of fans expressed their happiness on Twitter when Netflix's official account announced the news. One person said in response: "As it should!!" while another said: "I know that's right!! Now give us more Ruby." However, it has only just been renewed, so we suspect we'll have to be patient when it comes to a release date.

MORE: 5 shows to watch if you love Sex Education

MORE: Everything you need to know about Sex Education star Jemima Kirke

Did you enjoy season three?

Who will return for Sex Education season four?

It's likely that Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa will be back to reprise their roles as the lovable Otis and Eric in the show. But will Maeve be back? Emma Mackey, who plays her, recently opened up about her future on Sex Education.

Chatting to Hunger magazine, she explained: "Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can't be 17 my whole life."

She added that was she keen to go into filmmaking, saying: "I'm very attracted and seduced by the idea of writing a film and conceiving something, being there at the conception of a story, working at it, seeing it through and then choosing a team." We can't imagine Sex Education without her, here's hoping she comes back for another outing.

MORE: Stars of Sex Education look so different at start of their careers - see snaps

Netflix confirmed season four is happening

What will happen in Sex Education season four?

There's plenty of content to unpack in season four, most notably the fact that Moordale's funding was completely diminished – leaving the students with the notion they'd have to find somewhere else to finish their education.

Following Maeve's acceptance onto the gifted and talent programme in the USA, we can't help but wonder what it'll mean for her and Otis' new-found relationship. Will they make it through?

Will Otis and Maeve survive the distance?

There's also the mystery behind Jean's baby, Joy. Jakob seems sceptical about whether he is in fact the father and even asked for a paternity test, which will no doubt be featured in series four.

And what about Jackson? After not making it work with Cal, with they continue to stay friends? And let's not forget one of our favourite couples, Adam and Eric who decided to part ways (we're still not over the poem) – but we're still intrigued about what's next for them. Needless to say, there's plenty to look forward to when season four graces our screens.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.