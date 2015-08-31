Three-ingredient Vanilla Ice Cream and other flavor variations
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- • 1 vanilla bean
- • 1 cup 35% cream
- • ½ 300-ml can sweetened condensed milk
INSTRUCTIONS
- Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise. Use the back of a paring knife to scrape out the seeds.
- Beat the cream in a medium bowl, using an electric mixer on medium, until soft peaks form, 2 to 4 minutes. Reduce speed to low and beat in milk and vanilla seeds until just combined. Mixture should be smooth and fluffy.
- Scrape the mixture into a resealable container. Freeze until firm, 6 hours.
For variations below, omit vanilla bean.
Avocado
Add ½ cup mashed ripe avocado with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.
Chocolate
Add ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.
Toasted Marshmallow
Beat in sweetened condensed milk. Arrange 2 cups mini marshmallows tightly in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil marshmallows until dark golden but not burned, 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately beat them into the ice cream mixture. Continue with recipe.
Salted Caramel
In addition to the vanilla bean, also omit the sweetened condensed milk. Add ½ 300-mL can dulce de leche and ¼ tsp flaky sea salt into beaten cream. Continue with recipe.
Cookies + Cream
Fold in 1 cup crushed chocolate wafers with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.
Malted Milk
Beat cream with sweetened condensed milk and ½ cup malted milk powder (such as Ovaltine). Continue with recipe.
Sweet Corn
Add ½ 398-ml can creamed corn with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.
Rhubarb
Boil 2 cups finely chopped rhubarb in a medium saucepan (without added water) over high heat until rhubarb is tender and all liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Rhubarb should measure about ¹⁄³ cup. Chill until completely cool. Add chilled rhubarb with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.
Mango
Purée 1½ cups chopped fresh ripe mango in a food processor until smooth. Add the mango purée with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.