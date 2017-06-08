How to make Joe Wicks' Vietnamese summer rolls The Body Coach shares a recipe for fresh and crunchy veggie treat

If you're trying to be healthy but have friends coming over, a sharing platter of Vietnamese summer rolls could be perfect. This recipe from Joe Wicks' new cookbook, Cooking For Family And Friends, will do the trick…

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 16

250g cooked chicken, shredded

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely chopped – and de-seeded if you don’t like it hot

2 lemongrass stalks, tender white parts only, finely sliced (about 1.5tbsp)

2tsp sesame oil

4tsp fish sauce

1tbsp lime juice

1/2 bunch of coriander, leaves only, roughly chopped

1/2 bunch of mint, leaves only, roughly chopped

1/2 iceberg lettuce, shredded

40g salted peanuts, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

A little olive oil, for greasing

16 rice paper wrappers

Sweet chilli sauce, to serve – optional

METHOD:

1. Put the shredded chicken into a bowl and add all the remaining ingredients apart from the rice paper wrappers. Give the filling a good mix and add salt and pepper, if needed.

2. Lightly oil a chopping board and a small tray. Half-fill a wide bowl with warm water from the tap.

3. Taking one paper wrapper at a time, dip it into the warm water and leave it just long enough to soften – this should be quick, about five to six seconds. Carefully transfer the soft wrapper to your chopping board, unfolding where necessary. Place about two heaped tablespoons of the filling across the middle of the circle, leaving a gap at either side.

4. Fold the sides over the filling and then pick up the edge closest to you and fold over the filling. Keep rolling until you fold over the far side where it should stick. Place your completed summer roll onto the greased tray and repeat the process with the remaining paper wrappers and filling.

5. Serve up the summer rolls just as they are, or with a side of sweet chilli sauce.

Cooking For Family And Friends by Joe Wicks is published in hardback by Bluebird, priced £20. Available now