The Body Coach Joe Wicks' chicken pie recipe is the best - and you've got to try it If you love Joe Wicks and you love pie, you're going to LOVE this...

Celebrate the trusty British pie with this tasty chicken pie recipe from The Body Coach Joe Wicks' bestselling Lean in 15 cookbook. Joe's chicken pie has become one of the most popular dishes from his cookbook, and for good reason – not only is it easy to make and delicious, it is also nutritious and fits in with his Lean in 15 90 day plan.

Joe Wicks' chicken pie recipe

Serves 4

Photo: Maja Smend

Ingredients:

2 large knobs of butter

1 large leek, washed and chopped into 2cm pieces

200g mushrooms, roughly chopped

4 x 250g chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

250ml chicken stock

1 tbsp cornflour

100ml double cream

2 large handfuls of baby spinach leaves

about 6 sheets of filo pastry

a drizzle of olive oil

salad or veg, to serve

Method:

Preheat your oven to 190°C (fan 170°C, gas mark 5). Heat the butter in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add the leek and mushrooms and fry for 2–3 minutes until they just start to soften. Crank up the heat to high, add the chicken pieces and fry for a further 2 minutes – the chicken won’t be cooked through at this point – then pour in the chicken stock and let it come to a simmer. Meanwhile, mix the cornflour with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth, then pour into the pan, along with the cream. Bring back to the boil, stirring gently, and cook until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in the spinach, then tip the whole lot into a pie dish about 28cm x 15cm. Set aside to cool a little. Take a sheet of filo and roughly crumple it in your hands – there is no right or wrong to this method! Place the crumpled filo on top of the chicken filling in the pie dish and repeat with the remaining filo sheets. Drizzle the pastry with olive oil, then bake the pie for about 20 minutes, by which time the filo will have crisped up and turned golden brown in places. Serve up your pie with fresh salad or some vegetables.

Joe's Chicken Pie features in Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks, out now (Bluebird).

