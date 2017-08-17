These are the top 50 restaurants in the UK The results were published in the annual Good Food Guide

A two Michelin star fish restaurant owned by chef Nathan Outlaw has been named as the best in the UK. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, Cornwall topped the list of UK restaurants in the annual Good Food Guide, released on Thursday.

STORY: 2 minutes with Michelin starred chef Nathan Outlaw

Nathan opened his eponymous restaurant in 2007 and counts Jamie Oliver among his fans; the celebrity chef shared a photo of the seafood he enjoyed at one of Nathan's restaurants in Cornwall at the weekend, writing: "Amazing Thank you @nathanoutlaw."

VIEW GALLERY

Nathan Outlaw's restaurant has been named the best in the UK

The restaurant claimed the top spot after scoring a perfect ten for the second year running, and knocked L'Enclume into second place after four years as number one. Other restaurants in the top ten include Pollen Street Social in London, along with Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the Hell's Kitchen star's Michelin star outpost in Chelsea.

RECIPE: How to cook Nathan Outlaw's toad in the hole

Explaining why Nathan was a deserving winner, the guide's editor, Elizabeth Carter, said: "Nathan Outlaw's food is characterised by the absolute freshness of ingredients and a clear sense of purpose. He has done an enormous amount to educate and encourage the public appetite for fish, driven by his supply of impeccably fine ingredients and a special talent for creating unique and thrilling fish dishes."

Amazing Thank you @nathanoutlaw A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Jamie Oliver is a fan of Nathan Outlaw's food

Nathan added: "The award has come due to the hard work and dedication of our team who have now been working together for a decade. It just goes to show that if you stay true to yourself, get your head down, look after your customers and use the very best ingredients available to you, you'll make it to the top."

See the UK's top 50 restaurants below:

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall L'Enclume, Cumbria Pollen Street Social, London Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire The Fat Duck, Berkshire Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London Hedone, London Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perthshire & Kinross Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London Casamia, Bristol Bohemia, Jersey Ynshir, Powys Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London Fraiche, Merseyside Marcus, London Le Champignon Sauvage, Gloucestershire Adam Reid at The French, Greater Manchester The Ledbury, London André Garrett at Cliveden, Berkshire Midsummer House, Cambridgeshire Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, London The Peat Inn, Fife The Kitchin, Lothians Sketch, Lecture Room & Library, London The Three Chimneys, Highlands & Islands Moor Hall, Lancashire The Greenhouse, London The Ritz, London Castle Terrace, Lothians Forest Side, Cumbria Orwells, Oxfordshire Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Cornwall Restaurant Marianne, London The Waterside Inn, Berkshire Restaurant James Sommerin, Glamorgan Artichoke, Buckinghamshire The Raby Hunt, Co Durham Whatley Manor, The Dining Room, Wiltshire Restaurant Story, London Simpsons, West Midlands Restaurant Martin Wishart, Lothians The Sportsman, Kent Adam's, West Midlands Freemasons at Wiswell, Lancashire Gidleigh Park, Devon Le Gavroche, London Hambleton Hall, Rutland Murano, London The Whitebrook, Monmouthshire The Man Behind the Curtain, West Yorkshire

See the latest food features here.