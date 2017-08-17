﻿
These are the top 50 restaurants in the UK

The results were published in the annual Good Food Guide

Chloe Best

A two Michelin star fish restaurant owned by chef Nathan Outlaw has been named as the best in the UK. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, Cornwall topped the list of UK restaurants in the annual Good Food Guide, released on Thursday.

Nathan opened his eponymous restaurant in 2007 and counts Jamie Oliver among his fans; the celebrity chef shared a photo of the seafood he enjoyed at one of Nathan's restaurants in Cornwall at the weekend, writing: "Amazing Thank you @nathanoutlaw."

Nathan Outlaw's restaurant has been named the best in the UK

The restaurant claimed the top spot after scoring a perfect ten for the second year running, and knocked L'Enclume into second place after four years as number one. Other restaurants in the top ten include Pollen Street Social in London, along with Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the Hell's Kitchen star's Michelin star outpost in Chelsea.

Explaining why Nathan was a deserving winner, the guide's editor, Elizabeth Carter, said: "Nathan Outlaw's food is characterised by the absolute freshness of ingredients and a clear sense of purpose. He has done an enormous amount to educate and encourage the public appetite for fish, driven by his supply of impeccably fine ingredients and a special talent for creating unique and thrilling fish dishes."

 

Jamie Oliver is a fan of Nathan Outlaw's food

Nathan added: "The award has come due to the hard work and dedication of our team who have now been working together for a decade. It just goes to show that if you stay true to yourself, get your head down, look after your customers and use the very best ingredients available to you, you'll make it to the top."

See the UK's top 50 restaurants below:

  1. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall
  2. L'Enclume, Cumbria
  3. Pollen Street Social, London
  4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire
  5. The Fat Duck, Berkshire
  6. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
  7. Hedone, London
  8. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perthshire & Kinross
  9. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
  10. Casamia, Bristol
  11. Bohemia, Jersey
  12. Ynshir, Powys
  13. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
  14. Fraiche, Merseyside
  15. Marcus, London
  16. Le Champignon Sauvage, Gloucestershire
  17. Adam Reid at The French, Greater Manchester
  18. The Ledbury, London
  19. André Garrett at Cliveden, Berkshire
  20. Midsummer House, Cambridgeshire
  21. Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, London
  22. The Peat Inn, Fife
  23. The Kitchin, Lothians
  24. Sketch, Lecture Room & Library, London
  25. The Three Chimneys, Highlands & Islands
  26. Moor Hall, Lancashire
  27. The Greenhouse, London
  28. The Ritz, London
  29. Castle Terrace, Lothians
  30. Forest Side, Cumbria
  31. Orwells, Oxfordshire
  32. Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Cornwall
  33. Restaurant Marianne, London
  34. The Waterside Inn, Berkshire
  35. Restaurant James Sommerin, Glamorgan
  36. Artichoke, Buckinghamshire
  37. The Raby Hunt, Co Durham
  38. Whatley Manor, The Dining Room, Wiltshire
  39. Restaurant Story, London
  40. Simpsons, West Midlands
  41. Restaurant Martin Wishart, Lothians
  42. The Sportsman, Kent
  43. Adam's, West Midlands
  44. Freemasons at Wiswell, Lancashire
  45. Gidleigh Park, Devon
  46. Le Gavroche, London
  47. Hambleton Hall, Rutland
  48. Murano, London
  49. The Whitebrook, Monmouthshire
  50. The Man Behind the Curtain, West Yorkshire

