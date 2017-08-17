These are the top 50 restaurants in the UK
The results were published in the annual Good Food Guide
A two Michelin star fish restaurant owned by chef Nathan Outlaw has been named as the best in the UK. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, Cornwall topped the list of UK restaurants in the annual Good Food Guide, released on Thursday.
Nathan opened his eponymous restaurant in 2007 and counts Jamie Oliver among his fans; the celebrity chef shared a photo of the seafood he enjoyed at one of Nathan's restaurants in Cornwall at the weekend, writing: "Amazing Thank you @nathanoutlaw."
Nathan Outlaw's restaurant has been named the best in the UK
The restaurant claimed the top spot after scoring a perfect ten for the second year running, and knocked L'Enclume into second place after four years as number one. Other restaurants in the top ten include Pollen Street Social in London, along with Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the Hell's Kitchen star's Michelin star outpost in Chelsea.
Explaining why Nathan was a deserving winner, the guide's editor, Elizabeth Carter, said: "Nathan Outlaw's food is characterised by the absolute freshness of ingredients and a clear sense of purpose. He has done an enormous amount to educate and encourage the public appetite for fish, driven by his supply of impeccably fine ingredients and a special talent for creating unique and thrilling fish dishes."
Jamie Oliver is a fan of Nathan Outlaw's food
Nathan added: "The award has come due to the hard work and dedication of our team who have now been working together for a decade. It just goes to show that if you stay true to yourself, get your head down, look after your customers and use the very best ingredients available to you, you'll make it to the top."
See the UK's top 50 restaurants below:
- Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall
- L'Enclume, Cumbria
- Pollen Street Social, London
- Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire
- The Fat Duck, Berkshire
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
- Hedone, London
- Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perthshire & Kinross
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
- Casamia, Bristol
- Bohemia, Jersey
- Ynshir, Powys
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
- Fraiche, Merseyside
- Marcus, London
- Le Champignon Sauvage, Gloucestershire
- Adam Reid at The French, Greater Manchester
- The Ledbury, London
- André Garrett at Cliveden, Berkshire
- Midsummer House, Cambridgeshire
- Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, London
- The Peat Inn, Fife
- The Kitchin, Lothians
- Sketch, Lecture Room & Library, London
- The Three Chimneys, Highlands & Islands
- Moor Hall, Lancashire
- The Greenhouse, London
- The Ritz, London
- Castle Terrace, Lothians
- Forest Side, Cumbria
- Orwells, Oxfordshire
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Cornwall
- Restaurant Marianne, London
- The Waterside Inn, Berkshire
- Restaurant James Sommerin, Glamorgan
- Artichoke, Buckinghamshire
- The Raby Hunt, Co Durham
- Whatley Manor, The Dining Room, Wiltshire
- Restaurant Story, London
- Simpsons, West Midlands
- Restaurant Martin Wishart, Lothians
- The Sportsman, Kent
- Adam's, West Midlands
- Freemasons at Wiswell, Lancashire
- Gidleigh Park, Devon
- Le Gavroche, London
- Hambleton Hall, Rutland
- Murano, London
- The Whitebrook, Monmouthshire
- The Man Behind the Curtain, West Yorkshire
