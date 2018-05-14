Aldi to sell halloumi fries and the internet cannot handle it

Food lovers, rejoice – everyone’s favourite bargain supermarket has just announced some of its new summer products, and there's one on the list that you're going to be particularly excited about. The chain is officially the first supermarket in the UK to start selling halloumi fries. Yep, you read that right – pretty soon you will be able to visit the freezer section and pick up a packet of the popular street food snack. Inspired by the ones served at Nando's, Aldi's version is made from Cyprus halloumi cheese with a lightly seasoned crispy coating, and works great as snack or a side with a larger meal.

These will be in the shops later this week

Of course, the internet went wild as soon as the news was announced. One Twitter user wrote: "ALDI START SELLING HALLOUMI FRIES ON MAY 19TH !!!!!!!! I AM CRYIN WITH HAPPINESS !!!!!!!!!" and another added "Aldi are the first super market to launch Halloumi fries. What a time to be alive." And one Nando's fan wrote: "Today, I saw a wedding car turning into @AldiUK. Something tells me the bride heard about the halloumi fries."

Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, sais: "Halloumi is very popular right now and we are delighted to be the first supermarket to bring our customers halloumi fries, a snack we think will be a big hit this summer and which isn’t currently available from any other supermarkets."

Aldi's Specially Selected Halloumi Fries will be on sale in the freezer section from 18th May and cost £1.99 for 190g. We're going to be adding it to our shopping list on our next trip, along with a bottle of its recently-launched own-brand Aperol dupe, which is called Aperini and costs just £6.99 a bottle, for mixing up those all-important Spritzes. And we'll be picking up one of its famous inflatable hot tubs while we're there, too.