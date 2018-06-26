This £11 champagne has been named one of the best in the WORLD Oh, what we would give to be on that judging panel...

Champagne may be a luxury reserved for only the most special of days, but we would definitely have the fizz more often if it could be added to our weekly bill without tipping till *too* much. Which is why we are pretty delighted at the news that a £10.99 bottle from budget supermarket Aldi has been named one of the best in the world. So let’s drink to THAT!

The Veuve Monsigny Brut only costs £10.99

At the International Wine and Spirits Competition (this sound like something we would want to attend in the first place), Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut was given the title of one of the world’s best champagnes. It was given a “silver outstanding” medal, after being judged by a team of experts, which is also a job we wish we had. Sam Caporn, a wine expert at Aldi said: “In my honest opinion, the Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut is one of the very best, if not THE best value champagne in the UK today”. That’s definitely true, as the usual favourite brands can set you back around £30, which means that you can get, ahem, two bottles for the same price. So even if it’s not a special occasion, that sounds pretty spectacular.

Also, even better, you can bring it along to your mother-in-law and not look like a cheapskate when you proudly announce that it’s won an award - after all, you do have great taste, and only the finest will do. Naturally. So who is heading to Aldi for their weekly shop next to stock up? We can only imagine it will be flying off the shelves, so you’d better be quick if you’re wanting to kit out your summer parties. Chin chin!

