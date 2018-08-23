See what is on the delicious lunch menu at Prince George's school The menu at Thomas's Battersea changes each week, and it looks brilliant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't have to worry about preparing packed lunches for Prince George during his second year at school. Thomas's Battersea, where the young royal has been enrolled as a pupil since 2017, prides itself on offering seasonal, nutritionally balanced meals for students that provides them with the perfect fuel to get through the day - so no packed lunches for the future King! The school has a three week menu cycle that is repeated once throughout the school term. The menu changes with the seasons so they offer lighter lunches during the summer and more substantial meals on cold days.

Prince George started school in September 2017

An example menu during the spring months shows that there are a number of meal options for each day, including a meat, fish or vegetarian choice, along with gluten, egg and dairy free meals to cater for children with allergies. The meals have all been devised by a dietician and are all available alongside a seasonal salad bar in the school's canteen.

Students at Thomas's are given a mid-morning snack that may include organic milk or water with fresh fruit or a pain aux raisin, and there is also a freshly made soup of the day and bread on offer each lunchtime. An example lunch menu could see Prince George and his classmates tuck into a turkey and ham pie served with steamed broccoli and cauliflower and oven baked herby dice. Fish options include smoked mackerel on a bed of puy lentils, while vegetarians can enjoy dishes like the chickpea, spinach and sweet potato curry.

Prince William took George to his first day of school

The meal is rounded off with a choice of dessert – either fresh fruit platters and yoghurts or dishes such as a Portugese egg tart, tropical fruit smoothie or oven baked oatmeal and raisin cookie served with a banana milkshake. Prince George will begin Year One at the pound;6,110-a-term private school this year. The institution has a strong focus on the arts, sports and outdoor activities in addition to academics - and the little Prince will meet his new teacher and settle into a new classroom, but some things will remain the same, such as his school uniform, his classmates and his friends.

