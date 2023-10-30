Best hot chocolate makers to gift in 2023: From Lakeland to Hotel Chocolat, Amazon & MORE

Hot Chocolate makers are the latest kitchen appliance our homes are crying out for, especially after Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser took the social media world by storm.
For those looking to buy a unique gift, a hot chocolate maker is the answer.
Hot chocolate makers come in various shapes, sizes, colours, and even names, with some called hot chocolate machines or makers, others a velvetiser, chocolatiere or milk frother.
Hotel Chocolat may be the go-to for the hot chocolate maker - aka THE Velvetiser - but Dualit, Krups, Salter, Whittards, as well as Aldi, Lakeland and Amazon also have impressive designs for a hot cup of cocoa.
We have sifted through to find the best hot chocolate makers to quench that craving, so you can enjoy a warm hot chocolate, snuggled up on the sofa, by the far, watching your favourite box set on a rainy weekend, without leaving the house - bliss.
The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker new Satin Black Edition
Editor’s note: “The ultimate hot chocolate maker, fact. Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser has been a huge hit with shoppers and has sold out on numerous occasions after influencers raved about this kitchen appliance on social media, but the hype has not died down, which is it is a must-buy for Christmas - and if you can get your hands on the new charcoal satin black, you're in luck.”
Salter The Chocolatier
Editor’s Note: “This is an excellent dupe for the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, and it's a lot cheaper. With 240ml heating capacity, you can enjoy velvety hot chocolate from the comfort of your own home. Use the cold frothing function for frappes with light or thick hot foam. The Chocolatier has a user-friendly touch control panel and is non-stick for easy cleaning.”
Lakeland Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker
Editor’s Note: “Looking for an affordable alternative to Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser? Lakeland has you covered. This creation works to froth milk for that perfect milky coffee, and for a creamy hot chocolate. It has different settings so you can warm up milk, achieve a thick froth, or light froth, and also use for cold drinks too.”
Dualit Electric Milk Frother
Editor’s note: “If you're looking for a multi-purpose and easy to use milk frother for your hot chocolate, this is it. The Dualit Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker has three settings to froth milk for smooth hot chocolate, as well as iced coffees, lattes and cappuccinos, which will taste just as good - if not better - than the pros. Dualit’s Milk Frother works in a similar way to Krups Frothing Control, as all you have to do is fill up your frother with milk, let the device froth and warm up the contents, ready for you to add to your chocolate powder or melting spoon. The button can heat up the milk, or froth it for those wanting a chocolate milkshake as an alternative to the warm beverage in the warmer months, and with the possibility to get a little more creative, we are on board. ”
KRUPS Frothing Control Electric Milk Frother
Editor’s note: “While some may think this is just a milk frother, think again. Not only does it froth the milk for your hot chocolates and coffees, but you can also get creative and mix your chocolate powder inside for a hot, or cold, chocolate beverage. It is an ideal purchase for the technophobes, as all you have to do is pour the milk, add your chocolate sachet should you wish, although this can be added afterwards, and press the button to stir up the contents.”
Smeg Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker
Editor’s note: “Smeg is one of the leading brand when it comes to buying appliances, and while we have been lusting after a Smeg fridge for longer than we care to admit, a Smeg Hot Chocolate Maker could just fill that void. This creation is not only a great gift idea, but a huge talking point and eye-catching centre piece on the kitchen counter, plus, it’s useful and makes tasty drinks. This device allows you to create two cups of hot chocolate at a time, with the option of six presets, or the manual function, so you can make the perfect hot chocolate. Simply genius!”