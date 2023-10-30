Best hot chocolate makers to gift in 2023: From Lakeland to Hotel Chocolat, Amazon & MORE

Hot Chocolate makers are the latest kitchen appliance our homes are crying out for, especially after Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser took the social media world by storm.

For those looking to buy a unique gift, a hot chocolate maker is the answer.

Hot chocolate makers come in various shapes, sizes, colours, and even names, with some called hot chocolate machines or makers, others a velvetiser, chocolatiere or milk frother.

Hotel Chocolat may be the go-to for the hot chocolate maker - aka THE Velvetiser - but Dualit, Krups, Salter, Whittards, as well as Aldi, Lakeland and Amazon also have impressive designs for a hot cup of cocoa.

We have sifted through to find the best hot chocolate makers to quench that craving, so you can enjoy a warm hot chocolate, snuggled up on the sofa, by the far, watching your favourite box set on a rainy weekend, without leaving the house - bliss.