George Clooney's twins' favourite food revealed – and it may surprise you

George Clooney's twins appear to be taking after their dad with their love of Italian food – and who can blame them? The actor's personal chef, Viviana Frizzi, has opened up about her child-friendly menus which include some very refined dishes – salmon, tomato risotto, margherita pizza and ricotta with raspberries. "The twins are not fussy eaters," Viviana told People. "When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, 'Mmm!'"

Viviana, who hails from Lake Como in Italy, has worked as the Clooneys' full-time private chef since 2013. She cooks up a weekly pizza night for George and his wife Amal; their favourite is a margherita with rocket salad, says Viviana, but her repertoire also includes Lebanese and Indian dishes, sushi and a lot of Italian fare.

George and Amal's twins are "not fussy eaters"

"She can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry," said George in the joint interview. "Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."

George became a dad for the first time aged 56 when his wife Amal gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. While the couple rarely speak about their children in public, human rights lawyer Amal recently opened up about the adorable youngsters.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in LA, where George was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Film Institute, Amal said: "My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life. You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that's even before the children have worked out that 'da-da' is Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins. I'm so proud of you my love."

