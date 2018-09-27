How to make your own strawberry and PROSECCO jam Cheers to that!

For a really special afternoon tea, serve this fabulous jam with scones and clotted cream and a glass of fizz – or make your breakfast ridiculously decadent by serving it on toast or warm croissant. Always use good-quality berries as damaged fruit will spoil the result and the jam is likely to deteriorate quickly.

Makes 9 x 200ml jars (you need lidded jam jars and labels)

Preparation time 5-10 minutes

Cooking time 25-30 minutes, plus cooling

Ingredients:

• 1kg strawberries, washed, hulled and halved if large

• 150ml prosecco

• 1kg Tate & Lyle Jam Sugar

Method:

1. Put two small plates in the fridge or freezer in readiness for testing the jam.

2. Preheat the oven to 150°C, 275°F, Gas 1. To make sure your jam jars are properly sterilised, first wash them in warm soapy water and rinse them, then dry them in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

3. Put the strawberries in a large saucepan and place over a low heat, simmering in their own juices for 5 minutes, stirring gently from time to time, until soft. Add the prosecco and stir, then add the jam sugar and stir gently until completely dissolved.

4. Increase the heat steadily to a rolling boil. After 15-20 minutes you can test to see if the setting point has been reached (if you are using a jam thermometer you can test it once the temperature reaches 105°C). To test the jam, remove the saucepan from the heat and spoon a little jam onto a refrigerated plate, then leave for a few seconds – it should wrinkle softly when you push your finger through it. If the setting point has not been reached, return the saucepan to the heat and continue to boil for another 2-3 minutes then repeat the test with a fresh refrigerated plate. Be patient – you may need to test it several times as it is crucial to achieve the correct consistency.

5. Leave the jam to cool for about 10 minutes in the saucepan before skimming off any scum that rises to the surface, then stir well before pouring the jam into the warm, sterilised jars. Seal with the lids and label. Store unopened in a cool, dark place for up to a year. Once opened, consume within a month.

