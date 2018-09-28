Victoria and David Beckham enjoy romantic date night with £1,390 wine The couple enjoyed some authentic French cuisine

Victoria and David Beckham enjoyed a romantic date night in Paris on Thursday night. The couple indulged in some authentic French cuisine, including escargot, alongside a bottle of the finest Grands-Echezeaux red wine, which can sell for as much as £1,390 per bottle.

The fashion designer shared a photo from their night out on Instagram Stories, including a close up of their drinks, writing: "Date night last night in Paris." David, meanwhile, opted to post photos of the food they had enjoyed, including some snails and a steak.

Victoria and David Beckham enjoyed a £1,390 bottle of wine in Paris

Neither David nor Victoria divulged where they went for dinner, but it is likely they returned to a restaurant that the retired footballer previously described as his "favourite place" in Paris. Chez L'Ami Louis is an exclusive bistro that has only 12 tables and serves an array of traditional French cuisine with prices ranging between 25 and 98 euros per meal. The couple dined there with their eldest son Brooklyn in January, so it would be no surprise if they decided to return for another taste of the food on offer.

STORY: Victoria Beckham meets BFF Eva Longoria's baby in Paris

David arrived in Paris on Thursday, just hours after it was revealed his lawyer had helped him to have his speeding charge thrown out on a technicality. In January of this year, the 43-year-old footballer was caught driving his Bentley Bentayga, which is worth around £160,000, at 59mph in a 40mph west London zone. On Thursday morning, his celebrity lawyer Mr Freeman, known as "Mr Loophole", managed to fight the speeding charge at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. The father-of-four, who did not attend the hearing, had previously entered a not guilty plea.

The couple also tucked into escargot

The speeding notice arrived a day outside the statutory 14-day window, and was therefore "defective," the lawyer argued. Mr Freeman told the court: "It would be unsafe to allow these proceedings to go any further." The lawyer previously confirmed that David would not be pleading guilty and made it clear that he would not attend the trial. If the sports icon was found guilty, he could have lost his driving license for a number of months.

MORE: David Beckham dines at his favourite restaurant in Paris

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.