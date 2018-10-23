See royal chefs preparing the menu for Queen's delicious state banquet – video Space for one more?

The chefs at Buckingham Palace have been hard at work preparing the menu for Tuesday evening's state banquet. The Queen will host her Dutch counterparts, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, at her London residence and will welcome them with a spectacular dinner. A new video posted on the palace's official Twitter account shows a royal chef making a vegetable and meat pie – and it looks delicious!

The caption read: "Chefs in The Royal Kitchens at Buckingham Palace have been busy preparing for the State Banquet today! #NetherlandsStateVisit."

In honour of their royal guests, the chefs have also created 280 slices of a chocolate orange torte. Sketches showed the early stages of the torte design, which feature different layers of flavours including a thin chocolate base, a chocolate sponge, and a rich filling of orange chocolate mousse.

Of the Torte au Chocolat Amer et Madarines Crème au Café, pastry chef Selwyn Stoby said: "I first created a marmalade with the mandarins and gently folded it into the chocolate mousse." Selwyn added that the infusion of mandarins was a nod to the visiting Dutch monarchy. The Dutch Royal house is called Oranje-Nassau and orange is the national colour of the Netherlands.

A sketch of the Torte au Chocolat Amer et Madarines Crème au Café

The Queen will be joined by 150 guests at the state banquet on Tuesday. It takes roughly ten days to prepare for the lavish occasion, which takes place in the palace's Ballroom; in her time, the monarch has attended more than 100 state banquets. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, who are staying at Buckingham Palace, will be guests of honour. Other members of the British royal family who are expected to attend include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate.

