Gingerbread is the new banana bread when it comes to home baking, and as Christmas approaches, it's a lovely activity to do with the family.

Visitors to Buckingham Palace are treated to beautifully decorated gingerbread biscuits at this time of year, with the Queen's own pastry chefs revealing their prized recipe back in 2018. We bet the likes of Prince George and Princess Charlotte love these festive cookies too!

The recipe is surprisingly easy to make and would make an ideal last-minute Christmas gift or stocking filler.

The royal pastry chefs have shared their top tips to create the perfect gingerbread, including letting the dough rest overnight and putting the shapes in a freezer for an hour to ensure they keep their shape.

Try the Queen's gingerbread biscuit recipe below:

Makes 10 (50mm Diameter) Cookies

Ingredients:

200 Grams Self-Raising Flour

1 teaspoon of Ground Ginger

1 teaspoon of Mixed Spice

100 Grams Unsalted Butter

75 Grams of Dark Brown soft Sugar

25 Grams Granulated Sugar for dusting

45 Grams Milk

Icing to decorate

Method:

Sift together the flour and spices, add the diced butter and crumb together with your fingertips. Add the milk to form a paste. Wrap in film and allow to rest for minimum 2 hours (best left over night) Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees c Roll out to approximately 3mm (but depends on the size of the cookie you wish to make), cut shapes out and lay on to greaseproof paper or silicon mat sprinkle with a little granulated sugar before baking at 180 degrees until set. Allow to cool fully on a cooling rack before icing with your choice of design.

