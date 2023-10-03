10 best Christmas Hampers 2023: From M&S to John Lewis, Harrods & Harvey Nichols

Christmas hampers are the perfect way to treat a loved one or yourself during the festive period - and we're already dreaming about relaxing while we indulge in our favourite tipples, chocolates and cheeses.

There's nothing quite like receiving a stylish wicker basket or gift box packed full of your favourite festive goodies in December - and whether you're looking for a party season feast or a luxurious spread for your cheese and wine night in, there's something for everyone.

Best Christmas hampers 2023 - at a glance Best luxury Christmas hamper: Selfridges Christmas Party Hamper, filled with 45 items including Champagne, chocolate truffles, mini mince pies and more. Best affordable Christmas hamper: Moonpig's Sparkle Hamper. Retailing at £40, the beautifully decorated hamper is filled with mini goodies to send to a loved one's door or to keep for yourself. Best Christmas hamper for gifting: Hotel Chocolat's Festive Feast Hamper is an absolute dream for chocolate lovers. Chocolate buttons, batons, hot chocolate and more make up the indulgent basket, and it's perfectly presented, too. Best Christmas hamper for the whole family: Harrods' The Night Before Christmas Hamper is filled with sweet treats including adorable chocolate bears, gingerbread men and more, and it is guaranteed to keep kids and adults happy.

The best brands for Christmas hampers 2023

John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Fortnum & Mason impress us every year with their selection of Christmas hampers. Harrods also has a great selection of hampers for every price point, and Hotel Chocolat has upped its game this year with its Festive Feast Hamper.

How we chose the best Christmas hampers

Variety: Whether you're looking for a festive hamper to enjoy on Christmas day or a hamper filled with drinks for your Christmas celebrations, we've found a selection of hampers to suit everyone's needs.

Price: The hampers included in the edit vary in price to suit every budget, ranging from affordable to luxury.

The hampers included in the edit vary in price to suit every budget, ranging from affordable to luxury. Trusted brands: While we haven't tried all of the hampers in the list, all of the brands included are loved by myself or the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.

Best Christmas Hampers 2023

M&S Christmas Hamper M&S Collection Deluxe Christmas Hamper Contents Marks and Sparkle (75cl) Cotes Du Rhone Villages (75cl) Collection Select Farms Honey Collection Festive Chutney All Butter Shortbread Petticoat Tails Tin Collection Twelve Month Matured Christmas Pudding Collection Marc De Champagne Truffles Collection All Butter Goats Cheese and Rosemary Biscuits Collection Rye Sourdough Crackers Collection Caramelised and Toasted Nut Selection Wicker Basket Marks & Spencer is getting us excited for the festive season with its Deluxe Christmas hamper. Filled with sweet and savoury sweets including chutneys, jams, sourdough crackers, Christmas pudding and champagne truffles, the selection has everything you need for a cosy get-together or a glitzy soirée – and it can all be washed down with the bottles of fizz and red wine that are also wrapped up in the classic wicker basket.

£100 AT M&S

Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper Fortnum's Magic of Christmas Hamper Contents Christmas Black Tea Christmas Blend Coffee and Plum Apple and Cinnamon Infusion Christmas Merrilossus Christmas Tea Biscuits Christmas Orange & Dark Chocolate Biscuits Christmas Mini Musical Biscuit Tin Christmas Figgy Mustard Piccadilly Piccalilli Christmas Fig Preserve Boxing Day Pickle Smoked Paprika & Chilli Sable Pitted Green Olives in Brine Christmas Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate & Cranberry Florentines Milk & Dark Chocolate Marzipan Dragées Vegan Reindeer Carrot Sweets Mini Georgian Christmas Crackers Christmas Tea Towel Fortnum & Mason offers a great selection of Christmas hampers for every budget, and The Magic of Christmas hamper is packed with pantry delights to see you through the festive period. Featuring tea and coffee, chocolate marzipan, biscuits and a savoury spread to accompany your cheeseboard, the Christmas feast hamper is complete with a musical biscuit tin, a beautifully patterned tea towel and a branded wicker basket.

£300 AT FORTNUM & MASON

John Lewis Christmas Hamper John Lewis Festive Fireside Hamper Contents Pato Torrente Cabernet Sauvignon, 75cl Three Mills Seasonal Mulled Wine, 75cl Waitrose San Leo Prosecco DOC, 75cl John Lewis Chiostro Traditional Panettone in Snowy Village Tin, 1kg Holdsworth Exquisite Handmade Chocolates Assortment of Chocolates, 110g Copperpot Maple Syrup Fudge, 150g Slumber Jack Chocolate Mix, 250g Maxwell & Franks 4 Mince Pies Mr Filbert's Peruvian Pink Peppercorn Cashews & Peanuts, 100g Peter's Yard Kashmiri Chilli Sourdough Bites, 90g Rendles Mini Cheese Straws with Gouda & Edam, 100g 12x Robins Christmas Crackers Looking forward to those cosy evenings by the fireplace? John Lewis' Christmas hamper is the perfect accompaniment for those winter nights, filled with festive tipples including Cabernet Sauvignon, Mulled Wine and Prosecco, along with a selection of snacks such as mince pies, chilli sourdough bites, maple syrup fudge and more – as well as 12 Robins Christmas Crackers for an added festive feel. £135 AT JOHN LEWIS

Harvey Nichols Christmas Hamper Harvey Nichols Winter Warmers Hamper Contents Harvey Nichols Mulled Wine 750ml Harvey Nichols 10 Year Old Tawny Port 500ml Harvey Nichols Mendoza Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Harvey Nichols Brandy Butter with V.S.O.P Cognac Harvey Nichols Classic Christmas Pudding Harvey Nichols Peppermint Malt Balls Harvey Nichols Strawberry & Champagne Preserve Harvey Nichols Hot Chocolate Original Harvey Nichols Caramelised Cinnamon Almonds ​​​​Harvey Nichols Chocolate Ginger Mulled wine, hot chocolate, christmas pudding and caramelised cinnamon almonds all make up Harvey Nichols' delightfully cosy Winter Warmers Christmas Hamper. Enjoy the indulgent spread for festive get togethers, winter night's in or save it for the big day to enjoy with the whole family.

COMING SOON

Harrods Christmas Hamper Harrods The Night Before Christmas Hamper Contents Harrods Chocolate Bear Stick Pack Harrods Milk Chocolate Lollipop Harrods Vegan Star Jellies Harrods Popping Candy Snowballs Harrods Gingerbread Men Harrods Hot Chocolate Harrods Chocolate Gold Bar Harrods is getting shoppers into the Christmas spirit with its The Night Before Christmas Hamper. Filled with sweet treats that kids and adults will love, you'll find gingerbread men, chocolate bears and a special Harrods gold bar to celebrate the festive season in style. £100 AT HARRODS

Cartwright & Butler Christmas Hamper Cartwright & Butler The Ultimate Festive Hamper Contents C&B Hot Chocolate stirrer set C&B Gingerbread Fudge in Tin C&B Champagne Truffles in tin C&B Christmas Pudding with Marzipan centre in Tin C&B Iced Christmas Round Cake in Tin C&B Spiced Winter Blend Loose Leaf Tea Caddy 100g C&B Cranberry & Orange Mini Mince Pies in Carton C&B Boxing Day Chutney C&B Dark Chocolate with Orange Florentines C&B Fine Cut English Breakfast Marmalade Cielo Del Sur Merlot 75cl Red Wine (Chile) C&B The Shortbread Assortment Box 400g C&B Ultra Thick Dark Chocolate Orange Biscuits in tin 190g C&B Hot chocolate bombs C&B Pattern Fruit Candies in carton C&B Turkish delight selection in tin If you're looking for a Christmas hamper that's perfect for gifting, look no further than Cartwright & Butler's Ultimate Festive Hamper. Packaged in a classic wicker hamper and filled with a selection of sweet and savoury goodies including hot chocolate bombs, shortbreads, chutneys, jams, red wine and more, they set is also complete with reusable tins for biscuits and teas – so it's the festive gift that keeps on giving.

£230 AT CARTWRIGHT & BUTLER

Selfridges Christmas Hamper Selfridges Christmas Party Hamper Contents Selfridges Selection Big Bar milk chocolate bar Selfridges Selection Spiced mince pie caramels cracker Selfridges Selection Hanging bauble with salted caramel truffles Selfridges Selection chocolate and nut cantucci spread Selfridges Selection Gingerbread milk chocolate bar Selfridges Selection Coal Honeycomb Selfridges Selection Christmas truffle selection box Selfridges Selection Moscato panettone Selfridges Selection Christmas pudding in ceramic dish Selfridges Selection Festive blend coffee tin Selfridges Selection spiced orange hot chocolate Selfridges Selection Festive blend tea Selfridges Selection Cherry and amaretto jam Selfridges Selection Orange and tangerine marmalade with ginger and honey Selfridges Selection Brandy butter Selfridges Selection Classic Christmas mincemeat Selfridges Selection Cranberry sauce Selfridges Selection Wholegrain mustard with honey Selfridges Selection Boxing Day chutney Selfridges Selection Double chocolate cantucci biscuits Selfridges Selection Double chocolate cantucci biscuits Selfridges Selection Classic Mince Pies Selfridges Selection Mini mince pies selection Selfridges Selection Christmas cake tin Selfridges Selection Turkish Delight selection Selfridges Selection Festive cinnamon and chocolate almonds Selfridges Selection Festive marzipan fruits Selfridges Selection Dark chocolate fondant dinner mints Selfridges Selection Salted pecan caramels cracker Selfridges Selection Christmas musical biscuit tin Selfridges Selection Milk chocolate Marc de Champagne truffles 25 pieces Selfridges Selection Parmesan and garlic water biscuits Selfridges Selection Champagne Brut NV 2 x 750ml, Selfridges Selection Prosecco 750ml Selfridges Selection Bubbling Malbec sparkling rosé 750ml Selfridges Selection Malbec 750ml Selfridges Selection Vegan organic white wine 750ml Selfridges Selection mulled wine 750ml Selfridges Selection panettone liqueur 500ml Selfridges Selection Whytingham's Finest Reserve port 750ml Selfridges Selection Potted Stilton 200g Selfridges Selection Truffle Cheddar Truckle 400g Selfridges Selection Vintage Cheddar Truckle 400g If you're searching for a Christmas hamper to blow away your party guests, then Selfridges extravagant 45-piece set is the one. The huge wicker basket is filled to the brim with festive treats, with a long list of sweet and savoury goodies that are sure to last you way beyond the end of the party. Chocolates, nuts, preserves, biscuits and mince pies will keep your guests feeling full, while the huge selection of drinks such as champagne, prosecco, red wine, white wine and mulled wine is guaranteed to have guests feeling merry.

PRE-ORDER NOW

Prestige Christmas Hampers Prestige Christmas Gift Basket Contents Water’s Edge Zinfandel 37.5cl Water’s Edge Pinot Grigio 37.5cl Water’s Edge Merlot 37.5cl Luxury Christmas Pudding 100g Yorkshire Crisps Sea Salt Crisps 95g Farmhouse Black Olive Crackers 100g Big Ben English Tea Bags 12g Ooh Chocolata Honeycomb Chocolate 50g Chocolate Orange Thins 80g Valley Chocolates After Dinner Collection Valley Preserves Strawberry Jam 130g Valley Preserves Orange Marmalade 130g Handmade Wicker Basket Is there anything that says winter more than a cheese and wine evening? Prestige Hamper's has everything you need for a relaxing night in with its Christmas Gift Basket, including small bottles of red, white and rose wines, along with chocolates, teas, crackers and crisps, wrapped up in a handmade wicker basket that is great for gifting. £69.99 AT PRESTIGE HAMPERS

Hotel Chocolat Christmas Hamper Hotel Chocolat Festive Feast Hamper Contents Strawberries & Cream Puddles Creme Caramel Buttons White Batons Raspberry-white Batons Milk Batons Milk Smiley Lick Chocolate Macarons Chocolate Orange Macarons Chocolat Shortbreads Mini Dipping Adventure Everything Luxe Milk to Caramel Sleekster Patisserie H-box Rum Sultanas Pink Champagne Truffles Tin 750ml bottle of Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Salted Caramel Vodka Cacao Gin Velvetised Chocolate Cream The Everything Sachet Box Chocolate lovers listen up! Hotel Chocolat has released its Chirstmas hamper, and it's better than ever. The hamper has something for everyone with a sweet tooth to enjoy, and the wide selection is bound to see you through to the new year. Chocolate Batons, Pink Champagne Truffles, and Chocolate Shortbreads make up just some of the indulgent hamper, which can be washed down with the Prosecco, Salted Caramel Vodka or Cacao Gin.

£300 AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT

Moonpig Christmas Hamper Moonpig Sparkle Hamper Contents Pronol Prosecco 20cl Bottega Prosecco Gold 20cl Bon Bons All Butter Fudge 100g Jacquot Fancy Truffles Bittersweet Classic 200g Buiteman Gouda Biscuits 75g Eternal Grocer Tube Choc Coated Shortbread 70g Reids Spiced Fruit Shortbread 150g Thornton & France Chocolate Bar White Swirl 80g Thornton & France White Choc Star with Sprinkles Wicker Look Gift Box Moonpig's glitzy gift hamper is sure to make someone's Christmas. Packed with prosecco, chocolates, truffles and biscuit, it's a great option for friends and family members that value sweet over savoury. The hamper can be delivered directly to your recipients door, and why not throw in one more bottle of gold prosecco for that extra special touch.

