The royal family have given a sneak peek into what's on the lavish Christmas menus at the palaces – and the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are certainly in for a treat ahead of the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch on Wednesday! Sharing some delicious-looking photographs on the official royal Twitter account, one caption read: "Did you know royal pastry chefs will create over 1,200 mince pies for each of the festive receptions held at the Palaces this Christmas?" The snaps show a couple of varieties of the much-loved pastry, as well as the royal chefs working hard to perfect them.

The royals will gather for a pre-Christmas lunch on Wednesday

In a later tweet, it was also revealed that Buckingham Palace will serve sweet personalised ginger biscuits at upcoming receptions. "These beautiful (and delicious!) Christmas biscuits were handmade in #BuckinghamPalace for Christmas receptions. Today The Royal Household’s Head Chef has revealed the ginger Christmas Biscuit recipe, so you can make your own at home!" it read. We can certainly imagine Prince George or Princess Charlotte making a beeline for those.

Adorably, recipes for both treats are now available on the palace website. Royal pastry chef Kathryn Cuthbertson even gives an insight into her busy festive period with chef de partie Victoria Scupham, saying of making the many mince pies: "It's probably thousands each. But as long as you are organised, it's doable."

Royal watchers were quick to comment on the insight from the palace, of course, with one replying: "They look so tasty! not like the ones supermarkets mass produce. Well done to the royal pastry chefs." Another added: "And when your guests say how tasty they are you can reply, 'oh it's just a recipe the royal family gave me.'"

On Wednesday, several members of the royal family will gather at Buckingham Palace to kick-start their festivities - joined by the two newest members of the clan, baby Prince Louis, and Princess Eugenie's new husband Jack Brooksbank. The Queen typically invites extended family members for the meal before departing to the Sandringham Estate with Prince Philip, where they stay until the beginning of February.