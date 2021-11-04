7 of the best hot chocolate bombes everyone with a sweet tooth needs this Bonfire night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fancy taking these colder months up to another level? Then make sure you treat yourself to these delicious hot chocolate bombes that every sweet tooth lover will need. Whether you're settling in a home in front of a cosy fire, or taking in the atmosphere on Bonfire night, make sure you whip up a top-notch hot chocolate for some extra indulgence.

Comfort aside, chocolate bombs are also perfect for anyone stuck for Secret Santa or stocking filler gifts, so get scrolling for our pick of all the best versions...

Where to buy hot chocolate bombes:

Tesco hot chocolate bombe

Tesco has the perfect solution for both kids and adults alike with their Hot Chocolate Melting Santa. Heat your milk and pour over the chocolate Santa. Watch as he melts away to reveal mini fluffy marshmallows, topping a creamy and comforting hot chocolate.

Hot Chocolate Melting Santa, £1, Tesco

Sainsbury's hot chocolate bombe

Sign us up! The Hot Chocolate Bombe is hot choccie heaven with hidden treasure of soft and fluffy mini marshmallows. Hot Chocolate Bombe, £1.50, Sainsbury's

Hot Chocolate Bombe, £1.50, Sainsbury's

Amazon's mini hot chocolate bombe

As the chocolate melts, silky mini marshmellows will float to the surface, creating an absolutely delicious and decadent drink. This makes a great gift or why not simply just treat yourself!

Mini hot chocolate bombe, £10.59, Amazon

Prezzybox's hot chocolate bombes

Prezzybox's hot chocolate bombes are all you need for a cup of creamy, delicious hot chocolate like you've never tasted before! Made from 100% Belgian milk chocolate, they contain hidden mini marshmallows which only appear as the chocolate melts away! Simply pop into a mug of choice, and slowly pour in some steaming milk. You're welcome!

Pack of 3 hot chocolate bombes, £9.99, Prezzybox

Luxury hot chocolate bombes:

Baileys hot chocolate bombe

If we ever needed an extra excuse to make winter evenings more delicious and special, Baileys has now launched a NEW festive showstopper - the Baileys Hot Chocolate Bombe - perfect for indulging in a hot chocolate this winter.

Baileys Hot Chocolate Bombes 3 pack, £5, Asda

Vegan hot chocolate bombes:

Prezzybox's vegan hot chocolate bombes

Whip up a cup of delish vegan hot chocolate with ease with Prezzybox's vegan hot chocolate bombes! Made from 55% Belgian dark chocolate, each bombe contains vegan mini marshmallows, just waiting to make your next cup the most delicious yet... To make, pop a hot chocolate bombe into your fave mug and slowly pour steaming milk over the top. Any dairy alternative will work great, whether it's soy, almond, coconut, or oat.

Vegan hot chocolate bombes, £11.99, Prezzybox

Lakeland's vegan hot chocolate bombes

This is perfect for anyone who prefers dark chocolate to milk, it's vegetarian and vegan-friendly so everyone gets to enjoy the rich, creamy loveliness and the magic moment when the marshmallows pop out.

Vegan dark chocolate bombes, £3.49, Lakeland

