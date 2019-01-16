Kate Wright reveals strict diet ahead of wedding to Rio Ferdinand She does give in to treats sometimes…

Kate Wright is inspiring fans to eat healthily by sharing photos of some delicious-looking meals on Instagram. The former reality TV star, who is engaged to Rio Ferdinand, has been posting snaps of her breakfast, lunch and dinner and revealed her clever tricks to incorporate more veg in her diet.

Admitting that she "really doesn't like greens," Kate showed off her meal of salmon, whole grain rice, broccoli and kale. "I really don't like greens so I chop them up and mix them in my rice so it doesn't feel so difficult eating them," she wrote. Kate also reposted a Story from one of her followers, who said they had done the same after being inspired by the Essex model.

Kate has been sharing her healthy meals

For lunch, Kate tucked into some chicken, grated carrots, white cabbage, red cabbage and onions, while another dinner was a healthy cottage pie made with sweet potatoes. Again, the bride-to-be revealed that she had grated courgettes, carrots and onions into the pie to hide her veg. "Was delish," Kate wrote.

MORE: See how the royals have changed in 10 years

She revealed that she hides her veg as she doesn't like greens

But like many of us, the former TOWIE star gave in to her cravings. After sharing a photo of a partially eaten Terry's Chocolate Orange, Kate joked: "Send help." But she also stressed to her followers: "Girls we are human, sometimes we need chocolate (or wine)… Having a stressful day or having cravings is part of being a woman. If you do give in to temptation every now and then DO NOT beat yourself up, use it as motivation to work harder tomorrow." Her next post showed Kate pounding on a treadmill just before 6am. "Morning cardio… Time to work off that orange chocolate," she wrote.

But Kate also gives in to cravings sometimes!

Rio's fiancée has previously admitted she finds it difficult to eat healthily all the time. "Is anyone else finding it hard to eat healthy in the half term," she asked fans last year. "Making sure I get in my daily workouts and hoping for a miracle. Morning run done now time for a workout."

MORE: Harry Redknapp hints why son Jamie and Louise split

Rio, 40, popped the question last November. The retired footballer planned a lavish proposal on the top of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel. In photos posted to Instagram, Rio and Kate appear to be posing on a helipad, and there to witness the magical moment were Rio's three children: Lorenz, Tate and Tia. "She said yes," he wrote on Instagram. "How these 3 kids kept it a secret I'll never know." Kate shared the same incredible rooftop photo and captioned it: "The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.