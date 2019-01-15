Harry Redknapp hints why son Jamie and Louise Redknapp split The couple parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Harry Redknapp has hinted why his son Jamie Redknapp and ex-daughter-in-law Louise have parted ways after 19 years of marriage. During Tuesday's appearance on Good Morning Britain with his wife Sandra, the football manager was quizzed on why couples "don't stick it out" together. "I don't know, it depends," he replied. "People are not compatible, it's a problem. We've never had that so I couldn't be an expert on that." Both Harry and Sandra met when they were teenagers, and have been together ever since.

Harry Redknapp met Sandra when they were teenagers

"We've never ever ever looked like splitting up. If we have an argument it doesn't last ten minutes," the I'm A Celebrity winner said of his 54-year relationship. "We don't argue and carry it on for a couple of days. You couldn't have a row with Sandra even if you tried." During his time on I'm A Celebrity, Harry melted the nation's hearts as he told Fleur East and Sair Khan how he rings his wife up to ten times a day, and how Sandra is his life. When asked what the secret to his happy marriage is, Harry told his fellow campmates: "We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

MORE: Kevin Clifton and Louise Redknapp pictured together with his parents

Loading the player...

The couple met when Harry was 17 during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong. And Macca ended up as an undertaker so really Sandra had the better deal in the long term."

Exclusive: Louise Redknapp opens up about Strictly Come Dancing journey

Meanwhile their football star son Jamie filed for divorce in 2017, a year after Louise appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The former couple are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau. At the time of their separation, Louise opened up about their marriage in The Telegraph, saying: "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together... I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this." She continued: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself, I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.