Kate Middleton reveals one thing she doesn't know about the Queen The Duchess was put on a spot during her visit to a community garden

The Duchess of Cambridge has struck up a good bond with the Queen since marrying Prince William, but she has confessed there is one thing she still doesn't know about her – whether she has ever eaten pizza. Kate was put on the spot as she was asked about the monarch's culinary tastes during her first public engagement of the year at a community garden in Islington, north London, on Tuesday.

The mum-of-three joined a group of school children from nearby St Jude's and St Paul's Primary School to make pizza, which was then fired in an outdoor oven. Kate chatted with a group of Year 4 children as she rolled out of her dough, when eight-year-old Nadirah asked her: "Has the Queen ever eaten pizza?" Kate replied: "That's such a good question, I don't know. Maybe next time I see her shall I ask?"

The Duchess of Cambridge made pizza with a group of schoolchildren

Although Kate isn't sure whether the Queen enjoys pizza, she did say that she loves making the treat with her two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "They are some of the best things to make, pizzas at home, aren't they? It’s such fun. You can chose what to put on them....all the different toppings...." Kate said, before revealing one of her favourite toppings is bacon. "I quite like that. It's like having pepperoni but not so spicy."

The Duchess' comments come just weeks after her husband Prince William confessed that one of his worst habits is leaving pizza on the sofa at their family home, which drives Kate mad. Speaking to servicemen and women while opening a new military recreation centre at an RAF base in Cyprus in December, William admired the centre's new yellow sofas, but warned: "Keep the pizzas off the sofas!" After overhearing the Duke's joke from across the room, Kate playfully replied: "You're a nightmare with that!"

