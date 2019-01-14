The Beckhams are considering a big lifestyle change in their family Victoria hinted at the change on Instagram

Victoria Beckham has hinted that she and husband David could be considering making a big change to their family’s lifestyle by going vegan. The fashion designer took her family for dinner at a new London vegan restaurant Filth on Saturday evening, and revealed they loved their meal so much they may well make plant-based eating a permanent move.

Documenting their evening out on Instagram Stories, Victoria told fans: "Vegan dinner tonight with the kids. But what will they think??" However, she had no need to worry as they "LOVED" their sustainable vegan burgers, as did David. Posting a photo of the retired footballer clutching his meat-free burger, Victoria wrote: "@davidbeckham loved it too!! So will the Beckhams become vegan???"

The Beckhams enjoyed vegan burgers at the weekend

Although David enjoyed his meal at the vegan restaurant, she may have a hard time convincing him to give up his beloved meat. The 43-year-old is a big fan of fine dining, and often shares photos of himself tucking into dishes such as steak, foie gras and seafood at some of the world’s best restaurants.

STORY: Victoria Beckham reveals she drinks this every morning

Victoria, meanwhile, is known for her passion for healthy eating, so it’s no wonder she was a fan of the restaurant, which promises "fast food without the junk". The Spice Girls star often divulges the details of her nutritious diet on social media, showing the all-natural breakfast cereal she makes for her children as an alternative to sugar-laden packaged cereals, and their after-school snack of toasted seeds.

Victoria is known for following a healthy diet

The 44-year-old has a committed approach to exercise too, and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone." She follows up her morning run with an hour-long session with a personal trainer, where they follow a dance-based workout from the Tracy Anderson Method.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.