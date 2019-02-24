The Oscars menu has been revealed! See the delicious food stars including Lady Gaga and Rami Malek will enjoy Wolfgang Puck is creating the Oscars food yet again

Awards season will come to a close with the Oscars on Sunday evening, and the A-list nominees including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are in for a treat when it comes to the food and drink on offer. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has once again created a menu filled with delicious new treats and old favourites, including the chicken pot pie that is raved about by past attendees.

Dishes including crab devilled eggs, spicy ranch popcorn and crostini with New York steak and chimichurri serve as the amuse bouche, while staff will bring around a selection of Hors d’Oueres such as Wolfgang Puck signature pizzas, spicy tuna tartare in sesame miso cones, and smoked salmon Oscars matzo.

Wolfgang Puck has created the Oscars menu for the 25th year

Sushi fans will be able to pay a visit to the raw bar, where everything from scallop ceviche to made-to-order Nigiri will be on offer. Meanwhile, a selection of hot and cold small plates are sure to be a hit with the guests including Olivia Colman and Richard E. Grant. But it’s the desserts and sweet treats that are the pièce de résistance; Hollywood’s biggest stars will be served a selection of cookies, macarons and chocolate dipped strawberries. And even if they aren’t lucky enough to win big on the night, at least they can get their hands on a 24 carat dusted chocolate Oscar.

MORE: See the full list of Oscars nominees

Meanwhile, vegan guests won’t be left out either. Red velvet whoopie pies, cashew vanilla tiramisu and chocolate and sea salt cookies are among the desserts on offer for stars who follow a plant-based diet.

The chef and his team will create food for 1,500 guests

There will be some 200 culinary staff in the kitchen on the day, along with 850 service and support staff. With a whopping 13,000 glasses, 4,800 small plates and 6,000 cocktail forks brought in especially for the occasion, we don’t envy whoever lands the job of washing up afterwards!

GALLERY: See the most memorable Oscars moments over the years

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.