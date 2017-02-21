Oscars 2017: what's on the menu for the stars? Check out the coolest dishes here…

The Oscars menu has been revealed, and nominees including Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Meryl Streep are in for a treat! As well as the glitz and glamour of the ceremony, the nominees, winners and presenters will be invited for a dazzling Governor's Ball afterparty at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, where celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will be serving up a cornucopia of delectable dishes. Wolfgang has been the mastermind behind the Oscars menu for over twenty years, and for the 89th Academy Awards he's pulled out all the stops and once again seriously upped the stakes in fine dining.

There's no doubt that guests including Leonardo Dicaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Viola Davis will be spoiled for choice; Wolfgang and his team have created a feast of over 65 mouth-watering small plates – hot and cold dishes included - for them to choose from, whether they're after savoury hors d'oeuvres or looking to satisfy their sweet tooth with indulgent desserts.

We reveal some of the coolest and most jaw-dropping dishes set to be served up on the night…

There are over 65 small plates on the menu for the stars

Gold-dusted popcorn: Nominees including Dev Patel and Casey Affleck will be offered a host of tasty snacks on the night, including a tribute to the Oscar statuettes in the form of gold-dusted truffle popcorn. It's not the only movie-themed snack of the evening; there will also be artisanal chocolate bonbons with flavours based on American cinema sweets including butterscotch and sour-patch.

Made to order sushi: The evening will include a 'Poke, Sushi & Shellfish Station' where stars can tuck into their favourite sushi rolls – all made to order on a custom ice bar for the freshest, tastiest fish of course!

For those with a sweet tooth, there will be a chocolate buffet

Chocolate buffet: Chocoholics won't need to pick through the endless dessert options to find their go-to indulgences; there'll be a chocolate buffet on the night! It's set to be chocolate heaven with dishes including caramel cappuccino lollipops shaped like the Oscar statuettes, chocolate chip cookies, Oreo Cookie S'More Dome, mini eclairs and even a station where you can break off large chunks of your favourite type of chocolate – choose between white, dark or milk!

Gourmet vegan: Celebrities including Natalie Portman who follow a plant-based diet won't be left hungry at the end of the night, with every course including delicious options such as an assortment of vegan mini pizzas, cupcakes and small plates of Gnocchetti with braised mushrooms and cashew cream.

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck created the menu

Bite-sized fine dining: The hors d'oeuvres menu boasts a series of fine dining classics all reduced to bite-sized portions so stars can indulge in as many of their favourites! There's everything from sweet pea falafel with hummus and Za'atar to Korean steak tartare on puffed rice, and even a mango, avocado and chipotle aioli.

Classic dishes with a twist: For A-listers looking for something a bit heartier, Wolfgang and his team will be serving up some comfort food favourites – all with an haute cuisine twist of course. For example, there'll be hot baked potatoes served with caviar, a baked macaroni and cheese, black winter truffles and even a mouth-watering spaghetti squash and herb vinaigrette.