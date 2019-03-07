Marks & Spencer is bringing out a pink PROSECCO Easter egg and y'know what, we're not complaining The chocolate gods must have heard our prayers

If you've given up chocolate and booze for lent, you might want to look away now because Marks & Spencer is launching a very special Easter egg in time for Easter Sunday - and it's a Prosecco egg. BRING. IT. ON. The 'Proseggo' is made up of luxury milk chocolate infused with raspberry, blackcurrant and the nation's favourite - Prosecco. Gosh, it sounds so very decadent, we're thinking we might need to wear a tiara, a ball gown and our finest jewels just to tuck into it.

M&S's Easter egg developer (yes, that's an actual job - are you jealous?), Katy Patino, created the ‘Proseggo’ Egg, and said: "This year’s egg collection is possibly my favourite ever. At just £5 you can treat your loved ones to that touch of luxury without breaking the bank."

Yes, it costs £5 - you can't even get a glass of Prosecco in London for that. We can already predict that this will a runaway success and we'll all be fighting each other in the M&S aisles to get our hands on one.

Fans are losing their minds on Instagram! When the @marksandspencerfoodpr Instagram account gave a sneak peek of the new dreamy looking egg, people started commenting like crazy. Celebrity Kelly Brook even wrote: "Ohhhhh Yessssss." Another fan wrote: "What a bargain for just £5." Many fans were tagging in their boyfriends, husbands and best friends giving them a not-so-subtle hint as to what they're after for Easter.

For those who need to mark their diaries, Easter Sunday is on 21 April this year, and we're expecting people up and down the country will be tucking into their Proseggo, maybe with a glass of fizz on the size. Cheers!