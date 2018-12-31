Marks and Spencer launches vegan range just in time for January - see the meals Veganuary, anyone?

The new year is very nearly here and that means most people are thinking about how they can move forward in 2019 to a better, healthier version of themselves. December has been a delicious wash of Prosecco cocktails, cheese boards and brandy butter but by this point in the month, there's no doubt you're probably craving something a little less rich, a little less heavy and well just a little more... nutritious. Enter: Marks and Spencer's genius vegan range that is arriving just in time for Veganuary.

READ MORE: The 8 plant based proteins you need to try, and why

For those unfamiliar with the concept of Veganuary, it's when people try out veganism for the month of January to see how they like it and how it fares with their bodies. It's no secret in recent years a plant based diet has soared in popularity. Some decide to go vegan because they simply don't want to eat any animal based products (these include eggs, dairy, meat etc). Others feel it benefits the environment as many people have linked today's reliance on the meat industry as having a direct effect on climate change and others just fancy a challenge to see if it makes them feel healthier - after all, you simply HAVE to eat a lot of vegetables and fruit in order to maintain a varied diet when you can't eat a lot of mainstream ingredient.

READ NEXT: Flexi-dining restaurants where vegans and meat eaters can eat together

Many, however, feel it would be too difficult to implement in day-to-day life which is why M&S has brought out a range of 60 products that are shoppable nationwide and all totally vegan. The range, called The Plant Kitchen, includes the likes of BBQ Pulled Jackfruit Pizza, Cashew Mac n Cheese, Cauliflower Popcorn, Green Thai Curry and Rainbow Veg Sushi Wrap. It offers both ready-made meals for on-the-go and build-your-own.

Will you try going vegan this year? Now, it really couldn't be easier…