Christmas supermarket opening times: When Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and more are open during the festive period

Despite Christmas rolling around in the same fashion each year, there's always something that gets left behind or forgotten when it comes to completing the never-ending dinner shopping list.

Whether it is the extra bag of carrots or the napkins for the table settings, you would be forgiven for walking out of the supermarket without all the items you went in for. However, the problem arises once you realise what is missing, and it is too late to venture out into the chaos that is the supermarket at Christmas time.

That's why knowing the opening hours for all supermarket chains over the festive period is a big game-changer, so you can avoid unexpected closures and crowds when you nip in for missing items.

Dependent on location, region and chain, the supermarkets have their own individual timetables for opening hours over Christmas and HELLO! has broken it down so you have all your answers in one place…

© In Pictures via Getty Images Asda While opening hours vary depending on the size of the store, from superstores to express shops, across the country, all Asdas will be shut on Christmas Day. Elsewhere, for the duration of the festive holidays, the supermarket's opening hours are: Christmas Eve: 6 am to 7 pm

Boxing Day: 6 am to 7 pm. Open in Scotland from 8 am

December 27-30: Normal hours

New Year's Eve: 6 am - 7 pm

New Year's Day: 10 am to 5 pm in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 11 am to 6 pm However, it is advisable to check your store locator before braving the aisles, as these times may vary from location to location. It is also worth noting that while the major superstores close early on Christmas Eve, some smaller branches and petrol stations operate different hours throughout the festive period.

© Getty Sainsbury's Like Asda, forget heading to Sainsbury's on Christmas Day as all locations will be closed. On other festive days, the chain is operating reduced hours across the country, but the opening hours are most likely: Christmas Eve: 6 am to 7 pm

Boxing Day: 8 am to 8 pm (with smaller Local stores open until 10 pm)

December 27-30: Normal hours

New Year’s Eve: 7 am – 7 pm

New Year’s Day: 10 am – 5 pm. Open in Scotland from 9 am to 6 pm Check the opening hours for your nearest Sainsbury's via its store locator before you shop.

© In Pictures via Getty Images Tesco By now you may have guessed it, but following suit, Tesco is shut up and down the UK on Christmas Day. The chain's larger stores and express outlets will be operating over the course of the holidays, but at alternative hours to its usual times. These include: Christmas Eve: 6 am – 7 pm (Express stores 7 am to 10 pm)

Boxing Day: 9 am – 6 pm. Open in Scotland 10 am to 6 pm

December 27-30: Normal hours

New Year’s Eve: 6 am – 7 pm (Express stores 7 am to 10 pm)

New Year’s Day: 10 am – 5 pm. Open in Scotland from 11 am to 6 pm As we have mentioned, it's best to check your local store finder to verify the above guidelines ahead of hitting the shops.

© Getty Images Waitrose You guessed it - Christmas Day is a no-go for shopping at Waitrose as all locations (except for a small number of Shell service stations) will be closed for the day. However, there are special operating hours for the rest of the festive season that are roughly as follows: Christmas Eve: 7 am to 4 pm

Boxing Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 9 am to 6 pm

9 am to 6 pm December 27-30: 8 am to 8 pm

New Year's Eve: 8 am to 6 pm

New Year's Day: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Open in Scotland from 10 am to 6 pm However, double-check your local Waitrose opening hours via the store finder.

© In Pictures via Getty Images M&S Foodhall It's shutters down for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day at Marks & Spencers, but the beloved chain's food halls will be open on other festive days throughout the holidays for you to grab your Percy Pigs and winter-themed Colin the Caterpillar. The opening hours for M&S are: Christmas Eve: 6 am to 6 pm

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27-30: 8 am to 8 pm, larger shops open until 10 pm

New Year's Eve: 8 am to 6 pm

New Year's Day: Closed Check your local store finder to see the opening hours for yourself.

© Getty Images Lidl Lidl is following M&S by closing its doors for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day in England, Wales and Northern Ireland; however, in Scotland, shoppers will be able to access the stores on Boxing Day and New Year's Day. The rest of the festive hours are as follows: Christmas Eve: 7 am to 6 pm

Boxing Day: Open in Scotland 8 am to 8 pm

December 27-30: 8 am to 10 pm

New Year's Eve: 8 am to 6 pm

New Year's Day: Open in Scotland from 9 am to 6 pm Browse the store finder to find the exact opening hours for your local Lidl.

© Getty Aldi Lidl's competitor and fellow German chain Aldi is operating similarly, with its branches remaining closed for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day. The rough opening times for the festive period are: Christmas Eve: 7 am to 6 pm

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27-30: 8 am to 10 pm

New Year's Eve: 8 am to 6 pm

New Year's Day: Closed Do make sure to check the store finder to find specific opening hours for your local brand.

© Getty Images Morrisons You'll be able to nip into Morrisons every day of the festive season except for Christmas Day, when all of its branches around the country will be closed. For the rest of the December holidays, the supermarket doors will be open from: Christmas Eve: 6 am to 6 pm

Boxing Day: 9 am to 6 pm

December 27-30: Normal hours

New Year's Eve: 7 am to 6 pm

New Year's Day: Open in England and Wales from 10 am to 5 pm and in Scotland from 11 am to 6 pm As with all the others, it is important to check the store finder to make sure the above times apply to your local shop.