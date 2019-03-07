Marks & Spencer's navy blazer is a Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton special This blazer has a royal edge..

A simple navy blazer is something that every woman needs in her wardrobe. You can wear one anywhere - the office, on a night out or even paired with jeans for that effortless, smart-glam look. Don't take our word for it either - the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are both fans of the blazer and wear them in many different colours. Classic style at it's best right?

Meghan wore a fabulous blazer at Wembley

On Wednesday, Meghan demonstrated her love for the tailored separate when she made a surprising appearance at Wembley with Prince Harry and fans went crazy over her tailored blazer by Ralph Lauren which skimmed her growing baby bump perfectly.

Get the look - £45, Marks & Spencer

If you want royal style on a budget, Marks & Spencer should be your first port of call. As part of the M&S Collection range, this £45 buy has a similar tailored fit and wide lapel. Team up with your fave skinny jeans and a pair of sexy heels à la Meghan and you're good to go.

Kate wore a navy Zara blazer in 2014

Back in 2014, Duchess Kate caused a mass sellout when she rocked a navy blue, double-breasted Zara blazer, on an official engagement in Auckland with Prince William where she met the Air Force personnel and their families.

The dressed-down Duchess sported her signature, go-to casual look, which consisted of dark skinny jeans and her navy blazer, which she wore over a funky Breton striped top.

The brunette beauty added slingback wedge heels and looked impossibly chic as she smiled for the cameras. The £79.99 number was available in all sizes at the time when fashion fans first recognised it; but a few hours later it had completely sold out on the high street retailers online store. Just another winning example of "the Kate effect", eh?!

