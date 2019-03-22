Marmite Peanut Butter now exists and the internet is freaking out *mops brow*

Sometimes, two things go together hand in hand with such perfect harmony, it’s like they were simply made for each other. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Strawberries and cream. Saturdays and brunch. Ryan Gosling and romcoms. Marmite and peanut butter. Wait...what?! Nope, you read that correctly: the iconic savoury spread has launched a BRAND new peanut butter product, and it looks like it’s going to divide the nation more than the 2016 referendum.

For years, Marmite lovers and loathers have rubbed along quite nicely - perhaps the odd grimace at the breakfast table when someone grabs a jar, or a brief squabble about cross-contamination over the butter - but otherwise, we’ve managed to set aside our differences. Yet just as we were getting complacent with our blissful state of condiment concord, the brand decides to shake things up with 'Marmite Peanut Butter'. Brand Manager Camilla Williamson calls it "the most exciting product launch since the conception of the brand in 1902" (accurate), and says they’re "confident the nation is going to love it" (debatable).

The news was broken on social media after a pretty huge build-up, and naturally, people had feelings. And by feelings, we mean: excitement, horror, disgust, and relief (because it turns out that people have apparently been enjoying the flavour combination for years, and it means they have one less jar to take to the toaster).

Seriously gross just Marmite on its own is fine #marmitepeanutbutter pic.twitter.com/mZIQzffx5E — Kevin Wright (@iamkev_1981) March 22, 2019

I love Marmite. I love Peanut Butter. Together they are either an April Fool or an Abomination #marmitepeanutbutter 🤮 — Elle Gallica (@BaroqueChic) March 22, 2019

The 225g jars will have an RRP of £2.50 and will be available from Ocado on 25th March, and nationwide from 7th April. So that clears up the fact that it can’t be an April Fool’s prank and is actually happening. Reckon it will become a store cupboard staple? Or will the British public sink into utter anarchy? Time (and taste!) will tell...

